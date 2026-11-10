Maatrubhumi trailer: Salman Khan promises powerful story of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism

Salman Khan returns in a patriotic avatar with Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film explores the courage and sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/maatrubhumi-trailer-salman-khan-promises-powerful-story-of-courage-sacrifice-and-patriotism-8543737/ Copy

Maatrubhumi trailer (PC: IMDb)

Salman Khan is returning to the big screen with a story inspired by courage, humanity, and sacrifice. His upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, has been in the news for months, first because of its original title, Battle of Galwan, and later because of delays surrounding its release. After keeping fans waiting for several months, the makers of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer. The film has already generated curiosity because of its subject, war drama, and Salman’s never-seen-before role. The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of soldiers, their families, and the difficult choices they face while serving the nation.

Maatrubhumi trailer out

The trailer of Maatrubhumi opens with the whistle theme of the patriotic song Saare Jahan Se Accha, followed by Salman’s entry as an Indian Army soldier. He plays a member of the Pahadi Bihar Tiger Battalion, who is equally devoted to his country and his family. Chitrangda Singh plays his wife, and the trailer also gives glimpses of their family life, including moments with their two children.

Read more: Salman Khan reveals why Maatrubhumi has love song like Teri Sexy Beauty amid criticism

As the story moves towards the Galwan Valley conflict, the visuals become more intense, with soldiers preparing for battle, hand-to-hand combat, and high-impact action sequences. Salman is seen standing his ground against Chinese soldiers, delivering powerful dialogues about duty and patriotism.

Watch Maatrubhumi trailer here:

About Maatrubhumi

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace happens to take place between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. As per earlier IMDb synopsis, the story is, “Based on the events that took place between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan region on June 15, 2020, when 200 Indian soldiers bravely defended their territory against a force of 1200 Chinese Liberation Army soldiers.”



Salman Khan plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who lost his life during the confrontation. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

Maatrubhumi stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles. The ensemble cast also features Anoop Bikram Shahi, Mukesh Rishi, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Abhishree Sen, and Vipin Bhardwaj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Maatrubhumi release date

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace faced several delays, with the makers taking additional time to complete the visual effects and other production work. Salman Khan confirmed at the promotional event that Maatrubhumi will finally release in cinemas on December 4, 2026 (Friday).

However, Salman has clarified that the film is not a conventional biopic. Instead, it explores the difficult circumstances faced by soldiers, their experiences on the battlefield and the impact of military conflict on their families.