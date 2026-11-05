Maatrubhumi Trailer update: Salman Khan’s war drama gets CBFC clearance, release date is here

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi trailer is nearly five minutes long, gets U/A 16+ certificate. Here's when it will release.

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Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi (PC-Instagram

Salman Khan fans may finally have a reason to celebrate as his much-awaited film Maatrubhumi has received a major update. After months of uncertainty surrounding its theatrical release, the film’s trailer has reportedly received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The makers are now preparing for its launch.

According to Variety India, the trailer is expected to be released on Friday, November 6. As per the CBFC website, the promo has received a U/A 16+ certificate and has a runtime of 4 minutes and 43 seconds.

Maatrubhumi Trailer Among Bollywood’s Longest

With a runtime of nearly five minutes, Maatrubhumi’s trailer is among the longest promotional videos released for a Bollywood film. For comparison, the trailer of Singham Again was 4 minutes and 58 seconds long, while the first trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana ran for 4 minutes and 15 seconds.

However, the film’s theatrical release date remains unconfirmed. The project was earlier announced as Battle of Galwan and is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers. It was initially expected to release in April 2026, but was subsequently delayed amid concerns surrounding its subject.

Salman Khan Returns to Singing After 11 Years

Meanwhile, Salman recently surprised fans with his new song, Teri Sexy Beauty, featuring his Maatrubhumi co-star Chitrangda Singh. The track marks his return to singing after 11 years. His last song was Main Hoon Hero Tera from the 2015 film Hero.



Apart from Maatrubhumi, Salman is hosting Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. He will also be seen alongside Nayanthara in an upcoming film tentatively titled SVC63, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.