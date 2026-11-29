Maatrubhumi: Vivek Oberoi supports Salman Khan’s war drama despite their past fallout, says ‘Hope this film receives…’

Vivek Oberoi has wished Salman Khan's upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi success. The actor also praised director Apoorva Lakhia and said films honouring the Indian Army deserve support.

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Vivek Oberoi shows support to Salman Khan's Maathrubhumi (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood’s old rivalries often make headlines, but sometimes a film becomes an opportunity to put the past aside and appreciate its subject. Vivek Oberoi has now shared his thoughts on Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh’s upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi, which is based on the courage and sacrifices of Indian soldiers. The actor’s comments have attracted attention, given the history between the two stars. However, Vivek Oberoi chose to focus on the film’s theme and extended his best wishes to the team ahead of its theatrical release.

Vivek Oberoi extends support to Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi

Vivek Oberoi has expressed his support for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. During a media interaction, the actor was asked about the war drama and said films based on the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces deserve encouragement from audiences.

Vivek said, “I believe that any film based on the valour, bravery, and courage of our Indian Armed Forces should be supported by us as an audience. I hope this film receives a lot of love. It was directed by my friend, Apoorva Lakhia. I worked with him on Shootout at Lokhandwala. I wish him all the very best and hope that he achieves great success.”

#WATCH | Mumbai | On Actor Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’, Actor Vivek Oberoi says, “I believe that any film based on the valour, bravery, and courage of our Indian Armed Forces should be supported by us as an audience. I hope this film receives a lot of love. It was directed by my friend, Apoorva Lakhia. I worked with him on Shootout at Lokhandwala. I wish him all the very best and hope that he achieves great success. I also hope this film serves as an inspiration to people. I have always maintained that any film which fosters respect in our hearts for our brothers and sisters in uniform deserves to be successful” (28.11) — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026

The actor also wished the film’s director, Apoorva Lakhia, success. Vivek and Apoorva previously worked together on the 2007 film Shootout at Lokhandwala, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Tusshar Kapoor.

Speaking about his association with the filmmaker, Vivek said, “Apoorva Lakhia is my friend, and he has directed this film. I worked with him on Shootout at Lokhandwala. I wish him all the very best and hope that he achieves great success. I also hope this film serves as an inspiration to people. I have always maintained that any film which fosters respect in our hearts for our brothers and sisters in uniform deserves to be successful.”

Vivek Oberoi’s remarks bring attention to his past fallout with Salman Khan

Vivek Oberoi’s supportive comments have also brought the spotlight back to his long-discussed fallout with Salman Khan. The two actors were involved in a public controversy in 2003, which became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about disputes at the time.

Over the years, Vivek has spoken about the incident and expressed regret over the way things unfolded. He has also made public gestures of apology, although the controversy continued to be discussed in the media.

This time, however, the actor kept his remarks focused on Maatrubhumi and its subject. Rather than commenting on his personal equation with Salman, Vivek highlighted the importance of films that honour the courage of soldiers and expressed hope that the upcoming war drama would receive appreciation from audiences.

When will Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace release?

Maatrubhumi is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles.

The war drama explores the courage of Indian soldiers, their sacrifices and the impact of conflict on their families. The cast also includes Prashant Tamang, Anoop Bikram Shahi, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia and Yashpal Sharma.