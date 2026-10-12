Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene reveals he didn’t know Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan when they married: ‘I didn’t know everyone’

The candid anecdote offers a glimpse into the couple’s life beyond the spotlight and highlights how different backgrounds shaped Nene’s early familiarity with Indian cinema.

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Dr Shriram Nene recalls not recognising Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (PC: Twitter)

Being married to one of Bollywood’s biggest stars does not necessarily mean knowing the film industry inside out. Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, husband of actor Madhuri Dixit, recently shared an amusing memory from the early days of their relationship. During a conversation with filmmaker Farah Khan, he spoke about how unfamiliar he was with Hindi cinema when he married Madhuri. His candid account offered a glimpse into their life away from the spotlight and revealed why attending a gathering filled with Bollywood celebrities was an unusual experience for him.

Dr Shriram Nene reveals he did not know Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

In Farah Khan’s latest food vlog, Nene recalled that he barely recognised the guests at his wedding reception, despite the presence of several prominent Bollywood personalities. He explained that he had grown up in Los Angeles and spent more time watching Hollywood films than Hindi cinema. As a result, he was unfamiliar with many of the stars who attended the celebration.

When Farah asked whether he had not even heard of Madhuri in Los Angeles, Nene explained his background, saying, “No, because I grew up on George Lucas, Steven Spielberg and Star Wars, right? I didn’t watch Hindi films.” Farah was surprised when he confirmed that he did not know Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan at the time. Nene’s response highlighted how different his upbringing had been from the world Madhuri worked in.

What did Nene say about Madhuri Dixit’s wedding reception?

Remembering the reception, Nene said he found it difficult to identify the many guests who came to celebrate the couple’s marriage. He compared the experience to being at a school prom where he greeted people without knowing who they were. “I didn’t know everyone, and it was like prom king, you just waved everyone, then later look at the wedding album because you don’t know anyone,” he said.

Nene added that Amitabh Bachchan was among the few Bollywood stars he recognised because he had watched the film Amar Akbar Anthony. Farah again asked whether he had really not known Shah Rukh or Salman. Nene simply replied, “No.” Despite his unfamiliarity with the film industry, he remembered the guests as warm and welcoming. Farah agreed, saying, “Of course, Madhuri is universally loved by everyone.”

When did Madhuri Dixit marry Dr Shriram Nene?

Madhuri married cardiovascular surgeon Dr Shriram Madhav Nene on October 17, 1999, in a private ceremony in California, United States. The actor was at the height of her Bollywood career at the time. The couple were introduced through Madhuri’s brother and dated for around six months before getting married.

Madhuri later clarified that theirs was not an arranged marriage. After their wedding, she moved to the US and took a break from acting to focus on family life. The couple have two sons, Arin and Ryan. Their elder son, Arin, was born in 2003, while Ryan was born in 2005. In 2011, the family returned to Mumbai, allowing Madhuri to resume her career in Indian cinema and television while continuing her family life.