Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Hanuman Ansh team as film crosses Rs 300 crore globally: ‘Great work’

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the Hanuman Ansh team at his Mumbai residence and congratulated director Vishal Chaturvedi and the team as the film continues its impressive theatrical run.

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Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Hanuman Ansh team (PC: Twitter)

Hanuman Ansh has reached another notable milestone, and this time the film’s success received recognition from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The spiritual drama’s team recently met Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai. The meeting came as the film continued its theatrical run and crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. Fadnavis also shared a glimpse of the meeting, congratulating director Vishal Chaturvedi and the entire team.

Devendra Fadnavis meets Hanuman Ansh team

Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the Hanuman Ansh team at Varsha, where they also sought blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Sharing a video of the meeting on social media, the Maharashtra CM congratulated Chaturvedi and the team for their work and wished them more success in their future endeavours.

In his post, Fadnavis wrote, “It was great to have team ‘Hanuman Ansh’ at Varsha, last evening, to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Congratulated Vishal Chaturvedi and team on their great work and wished more success in all the endeavours!” The video gives a glimpse of the filmmaker and members of the team meeting the CM during the Ganpati celebrations.

The team of movie Hanuman Ansh visited CM Devendra Fadnavis’ official residence and took darshan and blessings of Ganpati Bappa. मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या मुंबई येथील शासकीय निवासस्थानी ‘हनुमान अंश’ चित्रपटाच्या टीमने श्री गणपती बाप्पाचे मनोभावे दर्शन घेतले आणि… https://t.co/M1leSucSoD — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 19, 2026

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide

The meeting comes shortly after Hanuman Ansh crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. According to reports, the film reached the milestone around Day 41, after a major turnaround in its theatrical run. The film had earned only Rs 1.48 crore in its first two weeks before its collections began seeing a sharp rise from the third week onwards.

By Day 42, the film had reportedly reached Rs 243.38 crore in India net, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs 309.15 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Hanuman Ansh continues its strong run in week 7

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film has continued its theatrical run for more than six weeks despite its modest beginning.

The film’s box-office journey has been unusual. After a slow opening phase, its collections picked up significantly from the third week, helping it reach the Rs 300 crore worldwide milestone. The film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore, according to media reports.

As Hanuman Ansh enters its seventh week, the team now has another milestone to celebrate following the meeting with Fadnavis. With the film still running in theatres, it is set to make more records in the coming days.