Mahesh Bhatt reveals granddaughter Raha Kapoor has her own vanity van: ‘Looks like a temple’

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia Bhatt's motherhood journey, reveals Raha has a separate vanity room

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Raha Kapoor (PC -Instagram)

Alia Bhatt has often spoken about balancing her professional commitments with motherhood. The actress makes sure to spend time with her daughter, Raha Kapoor, even when work takes her away from home. Now, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has shared an interesting detail about how Alia manages her work schedule with her little one. He revealed that Raha has a vanity room of her own on film sets and compared it to a temple.

The filmmaker also praised Alia and other new-generation actresses for managing their careers while raising children. His comments come amid discussions in the film industry about actors’ demands for large teams and multiple vanity vans during shoots.

In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Mahesh Bhatt spoke about Alia’s decision to get married and become a mother. He said his daughter has been managing both her professional and personal responsibilities well. He also recalled Alia’s recent visit to Milan for a Gucci event, where she was accompanied by Raha.

Mahesh Bhatt says Raha has her own vanity room

Mahesh further shared an incident from an advertisement shoot featuring Alia and Amitabh Bachchan. During the shoot, he noticed that Raha had a separate vanity room. Alia even invited him to sit inside, but he chose not to enter, describing the space as something special. Bhatt said: “Alia chose to get married, and she had a child, and she works.

She just went to Milan for the a brand event, carrying her daughter with her. I recently did an ad with her and Mr Bachchan. I saw that there was a vanity which was for Raha. And Alia says, ‘Why don’t you go and sit in Raha’s room, Papa?’ I didn’t want to contaminate it. It had the feeling of a nursery school. It almost looked like a temple. I said, ‘No, no, no, the old man has no place there’.

But that’s the new-age heroines. They go to work, they’re parenting, they go to Gucci events carrying their baby with them.”

In an earlier interview with India Today, Mahesh Bhatt spoke about how his life changed after Raha’s birth. He said becoming a grandfather had transformed his life and that he was amazed by everything Alia had achieved.

He also shared that Raha has become the centre of his attention. Like many grandparents, he finds himself completely charmed by his granddaughter.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.