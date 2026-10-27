Maninder Buttar denies Daler Mehndi’s misbehaviour claims, asks Uttarakhand Minister to ‘Upload the complete recording’

Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar has reacted to Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal’s alleged remarks about him, demanding the release of the full recording of his 2019 performance to clarify what happened.

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Daler Mehndi Controversy_ Maninder Buttar Seeks Full Video After Subodh Uniyal’s Alleged Remarks

Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar has responded to Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal’s alleged remarks about him during the recent controversy involving singer Daler Mehndi. Buttar expressed shock over the minister’s statements and requested him to release the complete recording of his 2019 performance in Uttarakhand to clear the air. Earlier, singer Mika Singh had also criticised Uniyal for his alleged remarks about artists on a public platform.

Buttar said the minister is of his father’s age and appealed to him to clarify what happened during his earlier visit to the state. Speaking during an Instagram Live session on Monday, the singer said he was hurt to learn that comments had been made about him and his father. “I am a very simple person. I have never intentionally hurt anyone’s feelings, never indulged in any kind of misconduct, and have always tried to maintain my dignity and respect for others. I was genuinely shocked when I came to know that such things had been said about me and my father,” he said, requesting the minister — whom he views as a father figure — to clarify the facts.

Buttar also denied allegations of misbehaviour or violence during his 2019 performance in Uttarakhand. He recalled that he had performed for over an hour and that the minister had joined him on stage to honour him with a traditional Pahadi cap.

“It was back in 2019, almost seven years ago, when I travelled to Uttarakhand for a show and performed for more than an hour. The Hon’ble Minister even came on stage and honoured me by placing a traditional Pahadi cap on my head. I performed the entire show wearing that cap. I respectfully request the Hon’ble Minister to upload the complete recording of that show so that everyone can see what actually happened.”

The singer further defended his conduct during performances, saying he has always taken his work seriously and kept his family away from controversies. “I am a small artist, and I have always tried to keep my family away from controversies. I have never performed under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicating substance, and I have always taken my work seriously. All I ask is for the complete, unedited recording of that show to be made public,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maninder Buttar (ਮੰਨੂ) (@maninderbuttar)

How Did the Controversy Begin?

The controversy began at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, Uttarakhand. During Daler Mehndi’s live performance, Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the singer and accused him of lip-syncing and being drunk. During the confrontation, the minister also brought up Maninder Buttar, allegedly claiming that the singer had been beaten up during an earlier visit to the region.

Mika Singh later criticised the minister for his alleged remarks about both singers in a post on X. He wrote, “The way Minister @SubodhUniyal1 ji spoke on stage was extremely rude and disrespectful. An artist deserves dignity, regardless of the circumstances. He reportedly said on stage, “Yahan aapse pehle @manindarbuttar pit ke gaya tha. Itna pita tha ki ab uska baap bhi nahi aa sakta yahan se (Before you Maninder Buttar got beaten up here. He was thrashed so much that even his father would not dare to come here) (sic).”

“Is this really the language a minister should use for artists? What kind of behaviour is this? Artists come to perform, entertain people, and honour their commitments. They deserve respect, not humiliation from a public platform,” Singh added.

While defending his brother, Mika Singh said Daler Mehndi does not consume alcohol and has been recovering from an illness for the past two years. He also revealed that Mehndi broke down in tears after the incident and urged Uniyal to apologise for allegedly damaging the singer’s reputation.

Mika Singh’s team later claimed that the minister had apologised to Daler Mehndi over a phone call. However, Uniyal denied the claim and said that if Mehndi was unwell, he should have informed the organisers and the audience before taking the stage.