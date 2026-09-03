Meena Kumari’s Pakeezah returns in 4K after 54 years, set to premiere at London Film Festival and Lyon

More than five decades after its original release, Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi’s Pakeezah is set to return to the big screen in a new 4K restoration. Here’s what we know about its international premiere.

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Meena Kumari's Pakeezah (PC: Instagram)

Meena Kumari’s Pakeezah is getting a new lease of life, and this time, the timeless classic is heading to some of the world’s biggest film festivals. More than five decades after its release, Kamal Amrohi’s iconic film has been restored in 4K, bringing its much-loved visuals and Meena Kumari’s unforgettable performance back to the big screen. The non-profit Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) spearheaded the restoration, spending two years bringing the Kamal Amrohi-directed classic back to its original form. The restored version is now set to make a special journey overseas, giving audiences a chance to revisit one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated classics in a whole new way.

Meena Kumari’s Pakeezah gets a 4K restoration

Some films simply refuse to fade away, and Meena Kumari’s Pakeezah is one of them. The 1972 classic, directed by Kamal Amrohi, continues to hold a special place in Hindi cinema, thanks to its music, grand visuals and Meena Kumari’s unforgettable performance. Now, more than five decades after the film first reached theatres, it is getting a fresh lease of life.

The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), in association with the Amrohi family, has spent two years restoring Pakeezah in 4K. The restored version will now take the iconic film to two major international film festivals, giving a new generation of audiences the chance to experience Amrohi’s vision on the big screen.

Film Heritage Foundation shared a post on X and wrote, “Film Heritage Foundation is proud to announce that our 4K restoration of the iconic film “Pakeezah”, Kamal Amrohi’s 1972 masterpiece starring the unforgettable Meena Kumari will have its UK Premiere at the BFI London Film Festival this October!!”

Film Heritage Foundation is proud to announce that our 4K restoration of the iconic film “Pakeezah”, Kamal Amrohi’s 1972 masterpiece starring the unforgettable Meena Kumari will have its UK Premiere at the BFI London Film Festival this October!! pic.twitter.com/msOaBxqEvi — Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) September 2, 2026

Pakeezah to premiere at Festival Lumière in Lyon and BFI London Film Festival

The restored Pakeezah will have its world premiere at Festival Lumière in Lyon, France, in October. The screening will be led by Thierry Frémaux, the Cannes Film Festival and Festival Lumière chief. The restoration was far from an easy process. According to Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director, Film Heritage Foundation, states, “Restoring Pakeezah has been a long-held dream, and I am so grateful to Bilal Amrohi for being the moving spirit and encouraging the family to support the restoration and bring the film back to life. Pakeezah is a film that has been etched in my memory since I was a child when I watched it for the first time with my grandmother in a darkened cinema in Dumraon, Bihar. The restoration of Pakeezah took two years. It has been one of the most exciting yet one of the most challenging restorations I have worked on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Heritage Foundation (@filmheritagefoundation)

After its Lyon premiere, the restored classic will travel to London for a gala screening at the BFI London Film Festival. The screening will take place at the BFI IMAX and will be presented by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur alongside Kamal Amrohi’s children, Tajdar and Rukhsaar, and grandson Bilal Amrohi.

For Tajdar Amrohi, the London screening carries a particularly emotional connection. He was present at Pakeezah’s original premiere in 1972 with his father and Meena Kumari. He recalled how the film cans arrived at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir in a palanquin. Now, 54 years later, he is set to present the restored version of the same film with his family in London.