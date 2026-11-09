Meet Nevaan Nigam: Sonu Nigam’s son, who recorded Kolaveri Di at 4, now makes his singing debut

Sonu Nigam’s 19-year-old son, Nevaan Nigam, has made his singing debut with his first single, Slide, released on November 6.

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Sonu Nigam's son Nevaan Nigam (PC-Instagram)

Growing up in a family of singers, Nevaan Nigam was introduced to music at a very young age. However, unlike his father, Sonu Nigam, the 19-year-old has chosen to explore his own musical identity. Nevaan has now made his debut in the music industry with his first single, Slide, which was released on YouTube on November 6, 2026. His father announced the special milestone on social media, sharing an emotional note about his son’s journey and hard work.

Who Is Nevaan Nigam?

Nevaan is the son of popular singer Sonu Nigam and Madhurima Nigam. Born on July 25, 2007, he completed his schooling and education in Dubai. Music has been a part of his life since childhood, and he often accompanied his father to concerts.

Sonu has previously shared that Nevaan recorded Kolaveri Di in a studio when he was just four years old. At four and a half, he also performed Abhi Mujhme Kahin live on stage.

Despite growing up in a musical family, Nevaan largely stayed away from the limelight. He continued working on his singing and other interests over the years. He has also undergone a noticeable physical transformation.

Music runs in the family, as Nevaan’s grandfather, Agam Kumar Nigam, is also a singer. He is known for performing popular songs originally sung by legendary singers Mohammad Rafi and Mukesh. He has also been associated with several stage shows.

Sonu Nigam Shares Emotional Note As Son Nevaan Makes Singing Debut

Sonu Nigam recently took to Instagram to announce his son’s music debut. Sharing a picture of Nevaan, the singer spoke about his transformation, dedication and the effort he has put into preparing for his first release. In his post, Sonu wrote, “On this auspicious and pious occasion of Diwali, Nevaan embarks upon his journey into the world of music, venturing into a path far flung from his Grandfather and Father to explore his own horizons. From a chubby little boy to a fit and lean young man, from someone who was extremely shy to sing in front of his own father, to someone who’s practicing the vocal exercises taught to him by his brilliant vocal coach 16 hours a day and cracking one take recordings in the studio with the legend Poo Bear, from someone who had a tough time jogging even for merely 3 minutes, to someone who’s doing hours of dance practise to hone his skills; Nevaan has truly made our family very very thankful and happy, (Proud, is a word I avoid using in life)! From Kolaveri di in studio at age 4 to Abhi mujhme kahin live on stage at age 4 and a half, he’s been fortunate to receive your enormous and unfathomable love. Do bless him that he continues his journey ahead with dignity, hardwork, passion and humility. Give him your love..”

Sonu’s note also revealed that Nevaan spends nearly 16 hours a day practising vocal exercises under the guidance of his coach. Apart from singing, he has been working on his dancing skills and has recorded music with American record producer Poo Bear.

When Sonu Nigam Said He Did Not Want His Son To Become A Singer In India

Interestingly, Sonu Nigam had expressed a different opinion about his son’s career in 2020. During an interview with Times Now, the singer said he did not want Nevaan to pursue singing in India. At the time, Nevaan was living in Dubai and was also interested in gaming.

Speaking about his son’s interests, Sonu had said, “Frankly, I don’t want him to be a singer, at least not in this country. Anyway, he does not live in India anymore, he lives in Dubai. I have already got him out of India. He is a born singer but he has another interest in life. As of now, he is one of the topmost gamers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is number 2 in Fortnite. There is a game called Fortnite and he is the top gamers in the Emirates. He is a brilliant child with a lot of qualities and talent. And I don’t want to tell him what to do. Let’s see what he wants to do himself.”

Now, six years later, Nevaan has taken his first step into the music industry with Slide.

What Is Nevaan Nigam’s Debut Song Slide About?

Nevaan’s debut single, Slide, is accompanied by a short film built around a time-travel adventure. According to the film’s YouTube description, the story follows a scientist who gets trapped in different time periods after losing a special watch.

The watch and a glove are important parts of his time machine. Without the watch, the scientist struggles to find his way back home. During his journey, he travels through different worlds, including the Wild West and the disco era.

Things take an interesting turn when he meets a girl and takes her along on his adventures. He introduces her to different places and experiences as they travel through time, with Slide playing in the background.

The film’s description calls it “an ambitious introductory step that realizes the imagination of the artist.” Nevaan came up with the concept of the short film and co-directed it with Alexander Cobian. The music has been composed by The Audibles.