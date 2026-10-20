Mika Singh defends Daler Mehndi after Uttarakhand Minister’s alcohol allegation, says ‘I’ll quit singing’

‘I’ll quit singing if you ever see Daler Mehndi drinking alcohol’: Mika Singh defends brother

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Daler Mehendi and Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh has come out in support of his brother, Daler Mehndi, after a controversy erupted over the latter’s performance at a cultural event in Uttarakhand. Mika has questioned media reports claiming that Daler was under the influence of alcohol during his performance and urged journalists to verify facts before publishing allegations. In a video shared on Instagram, Mika challenged anyone to prove that his brother drinks alcohol, saying he would quit singing if Daler were ever seen consuming it.

“I saw the news. You people have spread this ‘Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing’ First of all, I would like to ask you all- he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?” Mika said.

He further explained that artists sometimes perform despite being unwell because they have already committed to a show. “No, you have not. Jab aapne dekha hi nahi, toh aapne kaise keh diya unse khada nahi hua jaa raha. Hum artists kayin baar kisi ke kehne par haan kar dete hain ‘yes we will do the show’ Even if we have 104 degree fever, it doesn’t matter. If I am sick, and I have a show day after tomorrow, and I have already committed, then even if the budget is big or small, I will do it. Inhone (Daler) bhi aisa hi kiya hoga.” (No, you haven’t. If you haven’t seen it yourself, how can you say that he was unable to stand? As artists, we often agree to perform at someone’s request and say, ‘Yes, we will do the show.’ Even if we have a fever of 104 degrees, it doesn’t matter. If I am unwell and have a show the day after tomorrow, but have already committed to it, I will honour that commitment regardless of whether the budget is big or small. He (Daler Mehndi) must have done the same.”)

Mika Singh urges media to verify facts

Along with the video, Mika shared a message wishing people a happy Dussehra and asking the media not to publish allegations without checking the facts. He also criticised the way Daler was treated on stage. “Happy Dussehra, everyone! A special request to our media friends: Please verify the facts before publishing any news! If someone makes allegations without proof, please don’t believe them blindly or spread the news without checking the truth. The way Daler Mehndi was treated on stage was disappointing. A respected minister came on stage and made allegations about him drinking alcohol. But before publishing such claims, shouldn’t we verify the facts and give the artist a chance to present his side?.”

Mika also questioned whether an international band such as Coldplay would be treated in the same way. He said Daler does not drink alcohol and has continued performing while recovering from health issues.

“Would anyone dare to behave like that with an international band like Coldplay? I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way.”

He concluded by asking the media to act responsibly and avoid damaging an artist’s reputation through unverified reports. “Daler Mehndi is one of India’s biggest superstars, and perhaps that is why he becomes an easy target. I request our media friends to be responsible and fair. A headline can damage someone’s reputation, so please check the facts before publishing anything. Respect our artists. Verify before you report. Stand by the truth.”

What happened at Daler Mehndi’s Uttarakhand performance?

The controversy began on October 18, when Daler Mehndi performed at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district. The event was organised as part of the Navratri celebrations.

During the performance, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and local MLA Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage and interrupted the singer. Uniyal asked Daler to stop performing, alleging that he had taken the stage after consuming alcohol at an event held in honour of Maa Durga.

The incident drew attention online, with Mika now defending his brother and questioning the claims made about the singer.