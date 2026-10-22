Mika Singh demands apology for Daler Mehndi, asks Uttarakhand Minister to reveal Rs 35 lakh payment receipts

Mika Singh thanked singers, fans, friends, family members and well-wishers for supporting Daler Mehndi amid the controversy. He also rejected allegations that his brother had consumed alcohol before taking the stage.

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Daler Mehendi and Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh has strongly defended his elder brother, Daler Mehndi, following the controversy over the veteran singer’s performance at a cultural event in Uttarakhand. Mika has demanded an apology from those responsible for the treatment his brother allegedly faced at the event. He has also questioned the claim that Daler was paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance and asked the Uttarakhand minister concerned to make the payment receipts public.

In a post on X, Mika thanked singers, fans, friends, family members and well-wishers for supporting Daler amid the controversy. He also rejected allegations that his brother had consumed alcohol before taking the stage.

He wrote, “Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support. My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong. I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated.”

Mika Singh questions Rs 35 lakh payment claim

In another post, Mika Singh tagged Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal and questioned the reported Rs 35 lakh payment for Daler Mehndi’s performance at the cultural event. He asked the minister to share the relevant receipts so that the public could understand how the payment was made.

Mika wrote, “Sir, aapne Rs 35 lakh cash mein diye the ya cheque se? Agar aapke paas payment ki receipts hain, toh please public ke saamne share kijiye, taaki sabko sach pata chal sake. Thank you!”

Sat Sri Akal, everyone! ❤️ Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support. My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong. आज अगर कोई टीचर स्कूल या कॉलेज में किसी बच्चे को डांटता है, तो भी बड़ा मुद्दा बन जाता है। फिर एक इतने बड़े कलाकार को मंच पर सबके सामने इस तरह डांटना और अपमानित करना कहाँ तक सही है? I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated.

Cabinet minister @SubodhUniyal1 Thank you, everyone, for standing with Daler Mehndi ji. ❤️ — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 21, 2026

Mika says Daler Mehndi has been unwell

Mika also revealed that Daler Mehndi had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering. Despite his health issues, the veteran singer has continued performing with his band, Mika said.

Defending his brother against the allegations, Mika added, “I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way,”

In a video message shared on Instagram, Mika also revealed that Daler Mehndi had recently undergone an operation.

Sir, aapne ₹35 lakh cash mein diye the ya cheque se? Agar aapke paas payment ki receipts hain, toh please public ke saamne share kijiye, taaki sabko sach pata chal sake. Thank you!

@SubodhUniyal1 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 21, 2026



Celebrities extend support to Daler Mehndi

Several members of the film and music industry have expressed support for Daler Mehndi following the controversy. Among those who backed the veteran singer were Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Badshah, Shaan and Sona Mohapatra.

The controversy began after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal questioned Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal. The minister allegedly claimed that the singer appeared disoriented on stage and questioned whether he was lip-syncing to his songs.

The incident has since sparked a debate about the treatment of senior performers and the allegations surrounding the singer’s conduct during the event.