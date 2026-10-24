Mika Singh shares new details in Daler Mehndi controversy; says Sunanda Sharma cancelled show

Fresh remarks from Mika Singh have brought another angle to the dispute involving Daler Mehndi and Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal, with the singer discussing the circumstances behind the performance.

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Daler Mehndi stepped in after Sunanda Sharma cancelled Uttarakhand show (PC: Twitter)

The controversy surrounding Daler Mehndi’s performance at a cultural event in Uttarakhand has taken another turn after his brother Mika Singh shared details about how the singer came to be part of the show. The dispute began after MLA Subodh Uniyal alleged that Daler was under the influence of alcohol during his performance at the Kunjapuri Mela in Narendra Nagar, Tehri. Mika has strongly defended his brother and spoken about the circumstances that led to his appearance at the event. He has also addressed questions about the performance and shared what he claims happened after the allegations came to light.

Mika Singh says Sunanda Sharma cancelled Uttarakhand show

Speaking at a press conference on Friday evening, October 23, Mika revealed that Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma had originally been booked to perform at the event. According to him, she cancelled her appearance a day before the scheduled show and Daler stepped in instead.

“Unhone Sunanda Sharma ko book kiya tha, unhone ek din pehle hi show cancel kar diya. I think unki koi personal problem hogi; unko bhi bukhaar ho sakta hai, tabiyat kharab bhi.”

Mika suggested that Sunanda may have had personal reasons or health concerns behind the cancellation. He did not claim to know the exact reason for her decision. Daler’s involvement, he explained, came after the organisers faced a last-minute change in the programme.

‘Woh bichare apne bed se uthkar show pe gaye’

Mika also described how his brother agreed to perform despite having to get up from his bed. He used the example to explain how people sometimes step forward to help when someone needs them, even when the timing is inconvenient.

“Woh bichare (Daler) maan gaye, apne bed se uth gaye aur show pe chale gaye. Koi bhi aap video dekhoge, log enjoy kar rahe hain,” said Mika. He also pointed to videos of the event, saying the audience appeared to be enjoying the performance. His remarks were aimed at defending Daler amid the criticism that followed the allegations.

See viral video of Mika Singh here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namaste Bollywood (@namastebollywood.in)

Mika Singh responds to lip-syncing claims

Mika also addressed claims that Daler had lip-synced during the performance. He maintained that it was a live show and not a pre-recorded performance. “Live show tha, koi CD nahi thi. Aaj kal log CD mein hi gaate hain, main nahi kahunga ki woh kharab log hain. Culture hai, fans aate hain, apne star ko dekhne ke liye, aur woh enjoy karte hain.”

Mika claims Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami apologised

Mika has also claimed that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami apologised to him on behalf of MLA Subodh Uniyal over the controversy. The claim adds another dimension to the dispute, which has prompted public reactions from musicians and actors.

The allegation that Daler was under the influence of alcohol remains disputed. The claims made by Mika and other supporters reflect their position on the incident, while the full circumstances surrounding the performance have not been independently established.