Mini Mathur addresses Salman Khan’s ‘scared’ comment about husband Kabir Khan during The Alliance, says ‘He got to see a side’

Mini Mathur recalled her time on The Alliance and spoke about Salman Khan’s remarks about filmmaker Kabir Khan, offering her perspective on the moment.

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Mini Mathur reacts to Salman Khan’s ‘scared of wife’ comment about Kabir Khan (PC: Twitter)

Mini Mathur’s stint on The Alliance gave viewers a chance to see a side of her that went beyond her identity as filmmaker Kabir Khan’s wife. The reality show also brought her face-to-face with Salman Khan when the superstar visited the sets to support his brother Sohail Khan. While the appearance became one of the memorable moments for the contestants, one remark from Salman did not sit well with Mini. The former television host has now opened up about that interaction and explained why she did not appreciate his comment about Kabir being “scared” of her.

Mini Mathur says she ‘didn’t like that comment’

Speaking about Salman’s appearance on The Alliance with Nayandeep Rakshit, Mini said she adores the actor but admitted that his remark about Kabir being scared of her was something she did not like. She said, “I, of course, adore him and it was wonderful to hear him say that. You know, of course, I didn’t like that comment. I was always like Kabir’s better half, and so I’m glad that he got to see a side of me that he hadn’t before.”

Mini’s comments also touched upon how she has often been introduced in the public eye through her relationship with Kabir. Her time on the reality show allowed viewers to know her as an individual and not simply as the wife of the filmmaker.

Salman Khan’s visit became a memorable moment

Salman’s appearance came shortly before the finale of The Alliance. He visited the show to support his brother Sohail Khan who was one of the contestants. For the housemates, having one of Bollywood’s biggest stars suddenly become part of their daily environment was an unusual experience.

Mini recalled how entertaining it was to watch the contestants react to Salman sitting with them and interacting with them. She said, “It was so enjoyable to watch the rest of the house sit with their mouths open and their jaws on the floor saying, ‘This is real. Somebody pinch me. The Salman Khan is sitting with us sipping coffee.’”

Salman and Kabir Khan’s professional connection

Salman and Kabir Khan have worked together on three major Hindi films. Their collaborations include Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015 and Tubelight in 2017. The professional relationship between the actor and filmmaker has also made Salman’s comment about Kabir particularly notable in the context of Mini’s remarks.

Mini Mathur wins The Alliance

The Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, brought together actors, television personalities and content creators for a competition based on social strategy and changing alliances. Mini eventually emerged as the winner of the reality show. She defeated fellow finalists Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani to become the first winner of the series. Mini took home the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh after six weeks of competition.