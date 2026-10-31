Mira Rajput on embracing motherhood at 21, reveals how Shahid Kapoor supported her through the journey: ‘Sports and diet are taken care by him’

Mira Rajput gets candid about embracing motherhood at 21 during her conversation with Kareena Kapoor on What Women Want Season 6. She reveals how Shahid Kapoor and her sisters helped her navigate the early challenges of parenting.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan hosts Mira Rajput on What Women Want (PC: Instagram)

Mira Rajput has opened up about one of the biggest changes in her life during a candid conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Becoming a mother at a young age brought its own set of challenges, but Mira says she had a strong support system that helped her through the experience. Married to actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015, she welcomed her first child, daughter Misha, the following year. The couple later welcomed their son Zain in 2018. During her appearance on Kareena’s chat show, What Women Want Season 6, Mira spoke about her early motherhood journey, the challenges of raising children and the people who stood by her during that phase. She also explained why, despite the difficulties, she would not change anything about how her journey unfolded.

Mira Rajput opens up about becoming a monther at 21

During the conversation, Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Mira Rajput whether she would have preferred to experience motherhood at a different stage of life. Responding to the question, Mira said that motherhood comes with challenges regardless of a woman’s age.

“I don’t think so. Regardless of what stage it comes to you, motherhood is a challenge. You and I have had kids in different stages but I am sure we both have had those challenges,” Mira said. She further explained that raising children and dealing with moments of feeling overwhelmed were not always easy. However, having Shahid by her side made a significant difference.

She further added, “With raising children, feeling overwhelmed, and I think at that time what helped me was that I had Shahid who was extremely supportive. I had my two sisters who had already had kids. I didn’t read a single book because I saw them raising children. Ofcourse it had challenges but I would not have it any other way.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share parenting responsibilities

Mira Rajput also spoke to Kareena about how she and Shahid Kapoor manage their responsibilities as parents. According to her, sharing duties between partners is important because one person cannot manage everything alone.

She said, “I think it is very important to hare responsibilities between husband and wife because one person can’t do everything. With us at home, sports and diet are taken care of by Shahid, while I handle homework, birthday parties, classes and general behaviour. But if either of us are travelling, then the other one has to do it.”

The conversation also highlighted how the couple have found a way to manage their family life while making sure both remain involved in raising their children.

Shahid and Mira married in 2015 and are now parents to Misha and Zain. Over the years, Mira has also built her own professional identity, including her recent venture in the beauty industry with Akind Beauty with Tira Beauty.