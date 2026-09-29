Mirzapur director Gurmmeet Singh praises Hanuman Ansh’s massive box office success and strong audience response: ‘Drastically different genres…’

Gurmmeet Singh, director of Mirzapur: The Movie, has praised Hanuman Ansh’s unusual box office journey and its strong connection with audiences.

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Gurmmeet Singh on Hanuman Ansh's massive box office success (PC: Instagram)

Hanuman Ansh has become one of the most talked-about box office stories of the year, and its success has now caught the attention of filmmaker Gurmmeet Singh. The director, who recently took the popular Mirzapur franchise to the big screen, spoke about the film’s theatrical run while discussing how audiences are responding to very different kinds of stories. His comments come at a time when Hanuman Ansh has continued to attract viewers weeks after its release and crossed major milestones despite facing competition from several big releases. For Singh, the film’s performance also highlights something simple about cinema, audiences will turn up when a story connects with them.

Gurmmeet Singh praises Hanuman Ansh’s box office run

Gurmmeet Singh has called the box office performance of films such as Hanuman Ansh “amazing”, particularly because of how different their themes are from one another. In an interaction with Free Press Journal, the Mirzapur: The Movie director discussed the response to films that do not necessarily follow the same formula.

He said, “It’s absolutely amazing considering that they are drastically different genres. It just puts so much faith in the cine goers, confirming that as long as they like what they see, they will keep the cinema halls full.”

The comments are particularly interesting for all fans because Mirzapur: The Movie and Hanuman Ansh belong to very different cinematic spaces. Mirzapur film is an action-crime drama based on the popular Prime Video series, while Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and journey of Neem Karoli Baba.

Hanuman Ansh continuous its blockbuster run at the box office

Hanuman Ansh did not begin its theatrical run like a usual blockbuster. The film had a slow start before its collections picked up considerably in the following weeks. Its growing word of mouth helped it continue its run even as newer films arrived in cinemas.

Hanuman Ansh had crossed the Rs 300 crore worldwide mark, according to Sacnilk. As of now (Day 53) its India net collection stands at Rs 309.28 crore and India gross collection stands at Rs 365.40 crore.

The film’s run continued well beyond the one month mark and as of now, its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 400 crore mark.

About Gurmmeet Singh’s Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie acts as an interquel set during the events of the first season of the hit Amazon Prime Video series directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, and Ravi Kishan in the main roles. According to IMDb, the plot of the film revolves around, “The battle for Mirzapur’s throne escalates as old enemies resurface and new threats emerge. Blood debts must be paid while power-hungry contenders fight to control the city’s violent underworld.”

The film was released on September 4, 2026, and became a commercial success. It is the 8th highest-grossing Indian film and 4th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.