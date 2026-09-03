Mirzapur The Movie advance booking day 1: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s film eyes Rs 25 crore; 1.4 lakh tickets sold

Mirzapur The Movie advance booking day 1: Looing at the earnings, the film could also surpass the opening-day collections of Saiyaara and Awarapan 2. Check detailed report here.

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Mirzapur The Movie (PC - Twitter)

Mirzapur: The Movie is set to arrive in theatres on September 4, and the film is already generating strong buzz among audiences. The theatrical adaptation of the popular web series is expected to perform particularly well in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where the franchise has a strong following. The film’s advance booking has picked up pace ahead of its release. By 12 PM on Thursday, a day before its release, Mirzapur: The Movie had sold around 1.4 lakh tickets and earned nearly Rs 4 crore in advance bookings for its opening day. As of now, 7442 shows have been booked. With blocked seats, the movie shows Rs 6.20 crore earnings from day 1, as per sacnilk.com.

Most of Mirzapur: The Movie colletion has come from Hindi version

The film is also releasing in Telugu, but the dubbed version has sold only 372 tickets across 15 screens so far, according to Sacnilk. On BookMyShow, the film was selling more than 2,500 tickets every hour on Thursday morning.

While the advance numbers are not record-breaking, they are considered a good start for a film without traditional Bollywood stars. Mirzapur has a particularly strong audience in smaller cities, where films often depend more on spot bookings than advance sales.

Because of this, trade analysts are expecting the film’s collections to rise significantly once it releases in theatres. The film was expected to open well from the time its first teaser was released earlier this year. However, the buzz around it has grown further in recent weeks.

Earlier, trade estimates suggested an opening of around Rs 18-20 crore. With the release now just a day away, those predictions have increased. Mirzapur: The Movie is now expected to open above Rs 22 crore, while some estimates suggest that it could even reach Rs 25 crore net in India on its first day.

Can Mirzapur The Movie Set A New Record?

If Mirzapur: The Movie manages to collect Rs 25 crore or more on its opening day, it could create a major box office record for a Hindi film without a traditional superstar leading it. A strong opening of this size would put Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu’s film in a different league.

The film could also surpass the opening-day collections of recent sleeper hits such as Saiyaara, which opened at Rs 22 crore, and Awarapan 2, which earned Rs 21.50 crore on its first day.

Mirzapur The Movie Cast

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

The cast includes Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu. Jitendra Kumar has taken over from Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit. Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan are also part of the cast.