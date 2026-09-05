Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu and Ali Fazal’s action drama opens strong, beats Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2

The latest big-screen entry in the popular franchise makes its presence felt on the opening day as it takes on Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 at the box office.

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Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal starrer surpasses Awarapan 2 (PC: Twitter)

Mirzapur: The Movie has made a strong start at the box office as the popular franchise makes its big-screen debut. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal and Ravi Kishan, the film has managed to turn the popularity of the series into solid theatrical footfall. The opening is particularly significant because the movie comes without depending on the traditional star-driven formula. After building a huge audience on streaming, the Mirzapur universe has now managed to attract viewers to cinemas. The film’s first-day performance also places it among the biggest Hindi openings of 2026 and gives it an early advantage over Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2.

Mirzapur The Movie Day 1 box office collection

As per Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 25.15 crore nett across India on its opening day. The film’s total India gross collection stood at around Rs 30.18 crore, marking a strong theatrical beginning for the Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer. The opening has also placed the film at the fourth spot among the highest Hindi opening-day grossers of 2026. It is a notable achievement for a film led by an ensemble cast whose popularity has largely been built through a web series.

Mirzapur The Movie beats Awarapan 2

The film’s opening has given it an edge over Emraan Hashmi‘s Awarapan 2 at the box office. The comparison is significant as both films arrived with established fan bases and strong audience familiarity. Mirzapur The Movie has therefore started its theatrical run on a positive note and has shown that the franchise’s audience was willing to move from streaming platforms to cinema halls for the latest chapter.

Hindi version drives the opening

The Hindi version contributed the overwhelming share of the first-day business. It earned around Rs 25 crore nett with an occupancy of 43 per cent across 10,961 shows.

The Telugu version recorded approximately Rs 0.15 crore with 24 per cent occupancy from 174 shows. The numbers clearly indicate that the film’s core strength remains its Hindi-speaking audience which has followed the franchise since its streaming days.

Occupancy improves through the day

The occupancy pattern shows that the film built momentum as the day progressed. Mirzapur: The Movie recorded an overall occupancy of 42.81 per cent on its opening day. Morning shows registered 25.85 per cent occupancy while the afternoon shows reached 41.15 per cent. The evening shows stood at 41.85 per cent before the film saw its strongest response during the night shows with 62.38 per cent occupancy.

The jump towards the night indicates that the film benefited from stronger audience turnout as the day progressed. The response also suggests that word of mouth and the franchise’s existing fan base helped push the film’s theatrical momentum beyond the morning shows.

A strong start for the Mirzapur experiment

The box office result is important beyond the opening-day number because Mirzapur: The Movie represents an unusual experiment for Hindi cinema. The franchise had already established itself as a major streaming property and the challenge was to convince viewers to experience the same universe in theatres.

The first-day response suggests that the transition has worked. The film has managed to create enough curiosity around its theatrical format while bringing back the characters audiences already know.

Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya while Ali Fazal reprises Guddu Bhaiya and Divyenndu returns as Munna Bhaiya. Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar adds a new dimension to the ensemble and their presence has also become one of the talking points around the film.