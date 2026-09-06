Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Ravi Kishan film sees 24% Saturday boost, worldwide earns Rs…

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 2: Mirzapur: The Movie has picked up pace on Day 2. After a strong opening, the Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer recorded a 24% rise on Saturday, taking its two-day worldwide earnings to Rs 75 crore.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/mirzapur-the-movie-box-office-collection-day-2-pankaj-tripathi-ali-fazal-ravi-kishan-film-sees-20-percent-saturday-boost-worldwide-earns-rs-79-crore-8517764/ Copy

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 2 (PC: Instagram)

Mirzapur: The Movie has had a strong start at the box office, and Day 2 has only added to the momentum. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Ravi Kishan starrer saw a noticeable jump in collections on Saturday after opening to a solid response on Friday. The film, directed by Gurmeet Singh, is benefiting from the popularity of the Mirzapur franchise as audiences turn up to see the story continue on the big screen. As the weekend progresses, all eyes are now on whether Mirzapur: The Movie can maintain its momentum and deliver an even stronger performance. Here’s a detailed look at how much Mirzapur: The Movie earned on Day 2 at the box office.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 2

Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 32 crore on Day 1 in India, according to estimates reported by Sacnilk. On Saturday, it recorded a 24.3% increase over its opening-day figure with an overall occupancy of 55.88%.

The second day brought a healthy boost for Mirzapur: The Movie. After the film earned Rs 25.75 crore on its opening day, the Saturday growth indicates that the audience response has remained steady beyond the initial rush.

The film has been drawing viewers who have followed the popular streaming series, while the return of familiar faces such as Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Ravi Kishan has added to the excitement. The strong opening had already placed Mirzapur: The Movie among the much-awaited Hindi releases of 2026. The film also managed to surpass Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 in terms of opening-day collections.

Mirzapur The Movie worldwide box office collection Day 2

Mirzapur: The Movie has collected Rs 79.55 crore worldwide within its first two days, according to Sacnilk. The figure gives the film a strong start as it enters its first Sunday. The worldwide performance is particularly significant for a film making the transition from a successful OTT franchise to the theatrical space.

The popularity of Mirzapur had created considerable curiosity about whether its fan base would turn up in cinemas, and the early numbers suggest that the franchise has managed to make that transition successfully.

Mirzapur The Movie weekend box office performance

The Saturday growth has put Mirzapur: The Movie in a good position going into Sunday. Positive word of mouth and the existing fan base could help the film maintain its momentum through the first weekend.

The film also faces competition from other releases, but its strong start has given it an advantage at the box office. Trade reports have described the theatrical run as a promising one so far, with the film already emerging as one of the year’s stronger Hindi openings.

The real test will now be whether Mirzapur: The Movie can maintain its pace after the opening weekend. For now, however, the numbers suggest that the much-loved franchise has made a confident transition from OTT to the big screen.