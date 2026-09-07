Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 3: Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer delivers a blockbuster opening weekend, India net collection inches closer to Rs…

Mirzapur The Movie has had the kind of opening weekend its massive fan base was hoping for. After a solid start on Friday and an even stronger Saturday, the Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer picked up pace again on Sunday.

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Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 3 (PC: IMDb)

The big-screen arrival of Mirzapur was always going to come with huge expectations. After building a loyal following through its streaming run, the franchise finally got a theatrical outing with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Ravi Kishan returning to the world fans already know so well. The response has been encouraging from the first show itself, but Sunday has added another interesting chapter to the film’s box office story. With the opening weekend now complete, the question is no longer whether Mirzapur The Movie has found an audience, but just how far this early momentum can take it. Here how much Mirzapur The Movie collected on Day 3 at the box office.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 3

Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 36 crore net in India on Day 3, taking its three-day India net collection to Rs 93.75 crore. The film had opened at Rs 25.75 crore on Friday before improving to Rs 32 crore on Saturday, according to Sacnilk’s latest figures. Now, the film is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark, which it can reach in the coming days.

Mirzapur: The Movie achieved a massive 66.79% overall theater occupancy on its third day (Sunday). The Sunday growth is particularly encouraging. Day 3 was around 12.5% higher than Saturday according to Sacnilk, showing that the film continued to attract audiences as the weekend progressed.

Mirzapur The Movie worldwide box office collection Day 3

Mirzapur The Movie has also been performing well outside India. Driven by strong positive word-of-mouth and a massive fan base, Mirzapur The Movie’s worldwide gross has crossed Rs 132.35 crore in just three days.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment, the stellar performances of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Ravi Kishan, and Divyenndu successfully proved that popular streaming IPs can pull good numbers in movie theatres.

Mirzapur The Movie: Opening weekend performance

The opening weekend has given Mirzapur The Movie a solid foundation. The film started with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 32 crore on Saturday and around Rs 36 crore on Sunday according to Sacnilk. That steady rise across the weekend is more important than the opening-day figure itself, as it suggests audiences continued turning up after the initial fan-driven rush.

The film’s performance is also notable because it marks the transition of one of India’s best-known streaming franchises to cinemas. The strong weekend numbers suggest that the show’s established audience was willing to pay for the big-screen experience. The next few days will show whether the strong weekend momentum can carry into the weekdays.

About Mirzapur The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is a action crime thriller that brings one of India’s most iconic OTT streaming franchises to the big screen. Released theatrically on September 4, 2026, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani. Rather than continuing directly from the end of Season 3, the movie operates like a highly strategic soft reboot and mid-series chapter. It stars stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu reprising their iconic roles as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna Bhaiya. The cast also features Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, and Jitendra Kumar.