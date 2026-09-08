Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu’s film beats Alpha, crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 4: Mirzapur The Movie has cleared its first Monday test with a strong Day 4 collection. The film has now crossed Rs 100 crore in India and continued its impressive run worldwide.

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Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 4 (PC: Twitter)

Mirzapur: The Movie has had quite the start at the box office. After opening to strong numbers on Friday and building momentum over the weekend, the big question was whether the film could hold its ground once the first weekday arrived. The answer seems to be yes. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Ravi Kishan-led action crime thriller has managed to stay above the crucial Rs 100 crore mark in India within its first four days. The film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, brings the popular Mirzapur franchise from OTT to the big screen. With familiar characters and the same gritty world of power, revenge, and rivalry, it had a strong fan base waiting for it. That interest translated into impressive weekend numbers, and Monday has now added another significant figure to its tally.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 4

Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 15.50 crore net in India on Day 4. The film had recorded Rs 25.75 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.

With the latest Monday collection added, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 109.25 crore. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 130.97 crore. The Day 4 figure represents a drop of around 56.9% from Sunday, which is fairly normal when a film moves from a busy weekend to its first working day.

The film also maintained a decent occupancy of 38.65% on Monday, with more than 10,500 shows reported across the country, according to Sacnilk.

Mirzapur The Movie worldwide box office collection Day 4

The film’s performance outside India has also contributed to its strong overall total. On Day 4, Mirzapur: The Movie added around Rs 2.50 crore from overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 22.50 crore.

So, as of now, Mirzapur: The Movie’s worldwide collection has reached Rs 153.47 crore in just four days. The worldwide performance also shows that the Mirzapur brand has managed to carry its popularity beyond the Indian market.

Did Mirzapur The Movie pass the first Monday test?

Yes: the Monday hold is strong enough to call it a clear pass for Mirzapur: The Movie. First Monday is often considered an important checkpoint for a theatrical release. Mirzapur: The Movie has emerged as a strong performer at the box office despite not being led by a superstar. Trade analysts had initially predicted an opening of around Rs 18-20 crore, but the film exceeded expectations by collecting Rs 25.75 crore.

The film into the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi releases of the year. With a worldwide collection of Rs 150 crore, Mirzapur: The Movie currently ranks eighth, moving ahead of Alia Bhatt’s Alpha and the lifetime collections of Main Vaapas Aaunga (Rs 99 crore) and Raja Shivaji (Rs 130 crore).

The bigger challenge now will be maintaining this momentum through the remaining weekdays. If the film manages to stay steady, its first-week total could turn out to be another major milestone for the Mirzapur franchise.