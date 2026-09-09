Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 5: Ali Fazal starrer maintains winning streak, globally nears Rs 180 crore

Mirzapur The Movie is showing that the popularity of the franchise has not faded even after its move from OTT to the big screen. After a strong opening and a solid first weekend, the film has continued to pull audiences into theatres. Day 5 brings another interesting update as the crime drama inches closer to a major worldwide milestone.

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Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 5 (PC: Twitter)

The Mirzapur franchise has clearly managed to carry its fan following to the theatres. Mirzapur: The Movie, which brings back several familiar faces from the popular series, opened to strong numbers and has maintained a steady pace through its first few days. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Ravi Kishan have once again given fans plenty to talk about, while the film’s theatrical run is turning into an encouraging one. As the movie completes Day 5, its latest collection suggests that the initial excitement around the franchise is still translating into ticket sales. Here’s a look at Mirzapur: The Movie’s Day 5 box office collection and overall performance.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 5

Mirzapur: The Movie continued its impressive run at the Indian box office on its fifth day. The film earned Rs 15.85 crore net in India on Day 5 and recorded an overall occupancy of 45.98%, according to Sacnilk’s latest figures. This took its total India net collection to Rs 125.60 crore, while its India gross collection reached Rs 149.97 crore.

The latest numbers also indicate that the film is still attracting audiences despite the usual slowdown that films experience after the opening weekend.

Mirzapur The Movie worldwide box office collection Day 5

The film’s performance is not limited to the domestic market. Mirzapur: The Movie has also been recording healthy numbers overseas. As per Sacnilk, the film added around Rs 3.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to 27 crore. Its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 176.97 crore after five days.

With its theatrical run still underway, the film appears well placed to move towards the Rs 200 crore worldwide milestone.

Mirzapur The Movie heads towards another box office milestone

The biggest advantage for Mirzapur: The Movie has been the popularity of the franchise. The film brings together much-loved characters and actors, giving long-time viewers a reason to experience the story on the big screen.

The movie stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, and several other members of the franchise’s ensemble cast. It is directed by Gurmeet Singh, who also directed episodes of the original series.

With more shows continuing across theatres, the next few days will be important. If Mirzapur: The Movie manages to maintain a steady pace, crossing the Rs 200 crore worldwide mark could become its next major target.