Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi’s film eyes Rs 200 crore worldwide, shows no signs of slowing down

Mirzapur The Movie continues to hold its ground at the box office on Day 6. The Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer has now moved closer to a major worldwide milestone.

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Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 6 (PC: Twitter)

Mirzapur: The Movie is showing that the popularity of the franchise was not limited to the small screen. The film continues to hold its ground at the box office even as it enters the weekday stretch. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Ravi Kishan, and Divyenndu starrer has managed to keep the buzz around the franchise alive, with audiences continuing to turn up for the big-screen return of the popular characters. After a strong opening and steady run through the first few days, all eyes are now on how the film performs as it moves further into its first week. Take a look at Mirzapur: The Movie Day 6 performance at the box office.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 6

Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 12.30 crore net in India on Day 6, according to Sacnilk. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 137.65 crore. Mirzapur: The Movie recorded 30.37% overall occupancy on Day 6, with 17.77% in the morning, 27.38% in the afternoon, 29.15% in the evening, and 47.15% at night. The movie saw a rise throughout the day, with night shows performing the strongest.

After a strong opening weekend, Mirzapur: The Movie has continued to bring audiences to theatres during the weekdays. The sixth day has seen a drop compared with the previous day, but the overall run remains steady.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day worldwide

The worldwide numbers continue to be one of the biggest highlights of the film’s theatrical run. Mirzapur: The Movie has been performing well overseas as well, adding another Rs 2 crore on Day 6. As per the latest figures by Sacnilk, the film’s overseas gross has reached Rs 29 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 164.43 crore. This takes the film’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 193.43 crore.

The strong start has also turned the theatrical release into an important milestone for the Mirzapur franchise, which first became a major hit through its streaming run.

Mirzapur The Movie heads towards Rs 200 crore milestone

The film’s performance during the weekdays will now be closely watched. While the collections have naturally slowed after the opening weekend, Mirzapur: The Movie is still adding a decent amount to its total each day.

With its worldwide collection already nearing Rs 200 crore, the Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu starrer has established itself as one of the major theatrical performers of the current box office season. The next few days will show whether Mirzapur: The Movie can maintain the momentum and move comfortably beyond the Rs 200 crore mark.