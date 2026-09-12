Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 8: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu’s film remains strong despite dip, beats Awarapan 2

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu's crime thriller remains a strong performer as it enters its second week at the box office.

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Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu starrer stays ahead of Awarapan 2 (PC: Twitter)

Mirzapur: The Movie has entered its second week with the franchise’s big-screen gamble continuing to pay off. The film arrived in theatres with strong expectations because of the popularity of the original series and has managed to turn that fan interest into solid box-office numbers. Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Ali Fazal‘s film has remained one of the notable Hindi releases of 2026 so far, with its returning cast adding to the excitement. However, Day 8 brought a small change in its collection pattern as the crime thriller finally slipped into single-digit territory. Despite this dip, the film continues to stay ahead of several recent Hindi releases.

Mirzapur The Movie’s double-digit streak loses momentum

According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 9 crore net in India on Day 8. The film registered a 14.7% drop from its Day 7 collection of Rs 10.55 crore. This is the first time since its release that the film has recorded a single-digit daily collection. With the latest earnings, its India net collection has reached Rs 157.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 187.55 crore.

The film also added Rs 2.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 8. Its total overseas gross now stands at Rs 38 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 225.55 crore. With its India net collection now at Rs 157.45 crore, the film has successfully surpassed Emraan Hashmi‘s blockbuster Awarapan 2, which had earned Rs 150.44 crore in India net collections.

Day 1 to Day 8 collection of Mirzapur: The Movie

Day 1: Rs 25.75 crore

Day 2: Rs 32 crore

Day 3: Rs 36 crore

Day 4: Rs 16 crore

Day 5: Rs 15.60 crore

Day 6: Rs 12.55 crore

Day 7: Rs 10.55 crore

Day 8: Rs 9 crore

The film collected Rs 148.45 crore during its first week. Its opening weekend was particularly strong, with Rs 25.75 crore on Friday followed by Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday.

Haiwaan fails to disrupt Mirzapur’s run

One of the biggest questions before the second weekend was whether the arrival of Haiwaan would slow down Mirzapur: The Movie. So far, the impact appears limited. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan‘s Haiwaan opened to only Rs 3 crore on Friday. While the weekend will give the film an opportunity to improve its numbers, its modest opening suggests that Mirzapur The Movie could have a relatively smooth run in the coming week.

Mirzapur The Movie occupancy on Day 8

The film recorded 31.49% overall Hindi occupancy on Day 8. Morning shows registered 13.46% occupancy while afternoon shows reached 27.77%. Evening occupancy stood at 33.38% and night shows recorded 47.77%. The stronger night occupancy indicates that the film continues to attract audiences during the later shows despite entering its second week.

What is Mirzapur The Movie about?

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh in his feature-film debut and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie continues the story and world established by the popular three-season series.

The movie brings back several familiar faces including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. The cast also features Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Mohit Malik, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Anjumm Sharma, Satendra Soni and Sonal Chauhan.

Can Mirzapur The Movie continue its strong run?

The second weekend will be important for the film as it attempts to maintain its momentum while new releases compete for screens and audiences. The first single-digit day is a sign of a slowdown but not necessarily a concern at this stage. With a strong first week behind it and Haiwaan failing to make a major opening-day impact, Mirzapur: The Movie appears to be in a favourable position.

The film now has only Hanuman Ansh as a major competitor, with the Neem Karoli Baba biopic continuing its exceptional theatrical run and maintaining a double-digit collection streak. If Mirzapur: The Movie manages a healthy weekend jump, it could strengthen its hold in the second week and continue its impressive theatrical journey.