Mirzapur The Movie OTT release: Where to watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s film with extended cut

Missed Mirzapur: The Movie in theatres? Pankaj Tripathi's film is now streaming with extended cut.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/mirzapur-the-movie-ott-release-where-to-watch-pankaj-tripathi-ali-fazals-film-with-extended-cut-8540627/ Copy

Mirzapur The Movie (PC: Twitter)

Fans of Mirzapur can now revisit the crime drama’s familiar characters and power struggles from the comfort of their homes. Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, has arrived on OTT with an extended cut that includes additional content beyond its theatrical version. The film was released in cinemas on September 4. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings back the rivalry between Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Bablu Pandit as the fight for control over Mirzapur continues. Viewers who missed the theatrical release can now stream the film online.

Where to Watch Mirzapur: The Movie on OTT?

Mirzapur: The Movie is now available on Prime Video. The film can be watched in Hindi with English subtitles, and viewers will need an active subscription to access it. The OTT version also features an extended cut, offering fans additional content compared to the theatrical release.

Prime Video announced the film’s arrival on Instagram by sharing its poster along with the caption, “Bhaukaal aa chuka hai #MirzapurTheMovieOnPrime, Watch Now.”

Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, the film also features Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Jitendra Kumar and Mohitt Maalik in important roles.

With familiar characters returning, the film continues the franchise’s central story of rivalry, power and the fight to rule Mirzapur.

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection

Mirzapur: The Movie recorded a strong opening at the Indian box office, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film collected Rs 30.90 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 38.40 crore on Day 2 and Rs 43.05 crore on Day 3. Its first-week box office collection stood at Rs 148.45 crore, while its reported worldwide collection reached Rs 339.84 crore.

Mirzapur The Movie review by india.com

The first half is where the film is at its most energetic. The pace is brisk and the character interactions have the swagger that fans associate with the franchise. Ravi Kishan’s Babban Yadav becomes the standout during this portion. His performance brings a fresh unpredictability to the story and his “bhaukaali” screen presence makes him difficult to ignore. The introduction of his character changes the equation between the existing players and gives the film a new source of tension. The momentum does dip in the second half. The film becomes more measured and takes longer to move between its various storylines.

Overall, Mirzapur The Movie is an ambitious experiment that gives the franchise a bigger cinematic identity without relying solely on nostalgia. Despite a slower second half and some censor cuts, its fresh conflicts, layered world and strong performances make it a worthwhile theatrical experience for fans. Read the full review here.