Mirzapur The Movie: Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu thank fans as film crosses Rs 170 crore worldwide, ‘Family hain aap log’

Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu have shared a heartfelt message for fans as Mirzapur The Movie continues its successful run at the worldwide box office.

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Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu thank audience (PC: Twitter)

Mirzapur: The Movie is enjoying a strong run at the box office and has given its cast another reason to celebrate. The film crossed the Rs 170 crore mark worldwide within five days of its release with audiences turning up to watch the popular crime saga on the big screen. Amid the encouraging response, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu took a moment to thank viewers for standing by the franchise. Their messages also reflected the special bond they share with fans who have followed the story and its characters since the series first arrived on OTT.

Divyenndu calls fans family

Divyenndu shared a picture with Pankaj Tripathi on Instagram as Mirzapur The Movie continued its successful theatrical run. The post featured the song Kaan Phaad from the film and came with a warm message for the audience. “Family hain aap log hamari.. aur aapne saabit kar diya!! Mirzapur family ki taraf se Dhanyawaad,” Divyenndu wrote.

The actor’s message roughly translates to saying that the fans are their family and that they have proved their loyalty to the Mirzapur family. His post quickly received reactions from viewers who celebrated the return of Munna Bhaiya and the continued popularity of the franchise.

See viral post from Pankaj Tripathi and Divenndu here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyenndu (@divyenndu)



Fans praise Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu

The comments section reflected the excitement surrounding the two actors. Several viewers praised their on-screen chemistry and their contribution to the Mirzapur universe. Some fans referred to them as the “Father and son” duo while others celebrated Munna Bhaiya‘s return and described the actors as the “King and Prince of Mirzapur”.

Divyenndu’s return as Munna Bhaiya has been one of the major attractions of the film. Pankaj Tripathi meanwhile continues to play Kaleen Bhaiya with the controlled intensity that has become closely associated with the character.

Mirzapur The Movie box office performance

The film opened strongly with Rs 25.75 crore on its first day. Collections increased over the next two days with the film earning Rs 32 crore on day two and Rs 36 crore on day three.

There was a decline on Monday as expected but the film maintained its overall momentum. By the fifth day it had crossed Rs 120 crore in India net collections and moved beyond Rs 170 crore worldwide. According to the latest figures provided by Sacnilk the film had collected Rs 125.35 crore net in India and Rs 149.67 crore gross domestically by day five. Its worldwide gross stood at Rs 176.67 crore.

A bigger screen for the Mirzapur universe

Mirzapur The Movie, helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna takes the crime saga from its successful OTT run to theatres. The film expands the world of the franchise through a larger cinematic presentation while keeping its focus on power struggles revenge rivalry and survival.

The ensemble cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Mohit Malik, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Anjumm Sharma, Satendra Soni and Sonal Chauhan in pivotal roles.