Mirzapur The Movie: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu’s film sparks row over Shoorveer song, Rapperiya Baalam reacts, says ‘To glorify villains…’

The Shoorveer song from Mirzapur The Movie has triggered a debate after its original performer Rapperiya Baalam expressed disappointment over how the track has been used in the film.

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Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu starrer faces backlash over Shoorveer song (PC: Twitter)

Mirzapur: The Movie has started making noise beyond its box office performance. The film, which brings back several familiar faces from the popular crime drama, has been receiving attention from audiences since its theatrical release on Friday. However, a song featured in one of its sequences has now become the centre of a controversy. A Rajasthani musician has questioned the makers over the way the track has been used in the film. His objection is not only about the context of the song but also about permission and credit. The issue has since sparked reactions online, with several people supporting the musician’s concerns.

Rapperiya Baalam questions use of Shoorveer

Rajasthani artist Rapperiya Baalam has objected to the use of his song Shoorveer in Mirzapur: The Movie. The track reportedly appears during a sequence involving gangsters in the film.

Taking to Instagram, Rapperiya said he never expected that he would have to make a video expressing his disappointment over the song. “Aaj to dil dukhaya hai (You have hurt me),” he said while explaining why the song’s inclusion had upset him.

According to the musician, the song was created as a tribute to Maharana Pratap Singh. He questioned why a track dedicated to the legendary warrior was being used in a scene that glorifies villains. “The team never took my permission to use the song. This song was dedicated to Maharana Pratap Singh, and you’re using it to glorify villains? Is this okay?” Rapperiya said.

‘I am hurt because I feel like you’ve insulted Rajasthan’

Rapperiya further explained that he would not have objected if the makers had approached him after liking the song. In fact, he said he could have offered several alternatives that would have suited the film.

“If the Mirzapur team had approached me after they liked the song, I would’ve given them ten such alternatives,” he said. His main concern, however, was the alleged lack of permission. Rapperiya said he did not know from whom the makers had obtained the rights to use the track.

“But to use it without permission…I don’t know who you took the rights from. I am hurt because I feel like you’ve insulted Rajasthan and Maharana Pratap ji. It’s not something I can digest,” he said. He also highlighted Maharana Pratap’s sacrifices and his contribution to the country’s history while explaining why the song’s placement in a gangster sequence did not sit well with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rapperiya Baalam (@rapperiya_baalam)

Social media users support the musician

The controversy has also found support among social media users. An Instagram page dedicated to the folk music of Rajasthan backed Rapperiya and criticised the decision to use a song celebrating warriors in a crime drama. The page argued that history should be treated with respect and that Rajasthani culture should not be presented carelessly for entertainment. Several users also questioned whether the makers should have contacted Rapperiya before using the song.

What is Mirzapur The Movie about?

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie expands the world established by the popular streaming series. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

John Stewart Eduri has composed the background score while the film’s music credits include Ray, Junaid Kumar, Anand Bhaskar and Dhanda Nyoliwala. The film has also opened strongly at the box office. According to the figures provided by Sacnilk, it crossed Rs 50 crore in India and Rs 70 crore worldwide within its first two days.