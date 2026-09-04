Mirzapur The Movie Twitter Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu’s film gets positive response, netizens say ‘full bhaukaal’

Mirzapur The Movie Twitter review: Netizens are impressed by the film’s scale and Divyenndu’s return as Munna Bhaiya

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Mirzapur The Movie Twitter review: The wait is finally over for fans of Mirzapur. Mirzapur: The Movie has arrived in theatres, bringing back some of the franchise’s most popular characters for a big-screen battle. Soon after the first shows, viewers took to X (Twitter) to share their reactions to the film. The early response to Mirzapur: The Movie appears to be largely positive, especially among fans of the original web series. Many viewers have praised the film for its larger-than-life treatment, action, dialogues and performances. Divyenndu’s return as Munna Bhaiya and Ravi Kishan’s presence have also become major talking points among the audience.

Some viewers have even described the theatrical version as bigger and better than the series. However, not everyone was completely impressed. One viewer felt that the film sometimes over-explains its story and feels like an extended web-series episode on the big screen. Despite this, the overall reaction suggests that fans of the franchise are enjoying the massy treatment and familiar characters.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, Jeetendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan in key roles. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur The Movie continues the story of the Pandit brothers and their fight for power in Mirzapur.

One X user praised Ravi Kishan’s screen presence and wrote, “Sabka Aura Humne Dekha hai But Ravi Kishan Bahubali Lagjata Hai Solid Build Up”.

Another viewer, who watched the first day first show, shared a more detailed reaction: “The first half is decent with at least three elevated moments. The background music is great and the handling of the movie is pretty good so far. However, there’s a lot of over-explaining which feels like a stretched web series on a big screen. This doesn’t detract from the first half though; it remains interesting thanks to the characters and some popular dialogue. Fans of web series will find it above average but if you’re neutral or unaware of the world it feels a bit stretched with just two or three genuinely high moments. The first song is unnecessary but the Vindhyavasini Mata song was good.”

Another viewer was impressed by the film’s scale and Divyenndu’s return as Munna Bhaiya, writing, “#MirzapurTheMovie – The larger than life vibe has not just made it BIGGER but BETTER! Showcased differently from the series, grand scale, raw mass! And without any aura farming, #Divyenndu Munna Bhaiya’s entry created loud cheers – Absolute #Bhaukaal”.

Another audience member shared their reaction after the interval: “#Mirzapur movie till interval – Superb! Loving it. All actors/characters, scenes, dialogues fultoo entertainment & masala. Director Gurmmeet Singh seems very promising!”

One viewer also shared their take on the film’s performance across different regions: “#Mirzapur is running like riot in Bihar/ UP region. Very Good in South Region. Good in Delhi/ NCR. And pretty average in Maharashtra belt. Let’s see the films growth in upcoming hours. 25 cr looks guaranteed.”

A look at the tweets on Mirzapur: The Movie:

#MirzapurTheMovie – The larger than life vibe has not just made it BIGGER but BETTER! Showcased differently from the series, grand scale, raw mass! And without any aura farming, #Divyenndu Munna Bhaiya’s entry created loud cheers – Absolute #Bhaukaal ☄️ pic.twitter.com/54oibP8zvJ — Keyser Soze (@Ayush619Ayush) September 4, 2026

#Mirzapur – First Half Review The first half is decent with at least three elevated moments. The background music is great and the handling of the movie is pretty good so far. However, there’s a lot of over-explaining which feels like a stretched web series on a big screen.… https://t.co/0PVuSo5M1R — Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) September 4, 2026

#MirzapurTheMovieReview

Mirzapur: The Movie doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to entertainment. Pankaj tripathi mass, Ravi Kishan’s entry as Babbua Yadav instantly breathes new life into the story, adding the punch and energy the narrative needed. #Mirzapur Rating : ⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/3DyjzNzUKd — Jarry (@Luxelioness_) September 4, 2026

Going by the Trend , #Mirzapur might earn around 200 cr in the long run. It’s a big success for @excelmovies after a long time. — Mayank Chandani (@CHANDANIMAYANK) September 4, 2026