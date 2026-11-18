Mission Mirchi: Crew Member working on Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat’s film dies in road accident; shoot halted

The shooting of Maddock Films' Mission Mirchi has been hit by a tragic incident in Sikkim. A 46-year-old crew member, Pintu Mondal, died after a truck carrying shooting equipment met with an accident while returning from a location shoot.

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Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat's Mission Mirchi shoot hit by tragedy (PC: Instagram)

The shooting of an upcoming Bollywood film has been disrupted following a tragic incident in Sikkim. What was supposed to be a regular day of filming turned into a heartbreaking moment for the production team after a member of the technical crew lost his life in a road accident. The film, which features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles, was being shot at different locations in the state. The incident has brought the ongoing schedule to a halt, with details of the accident now emerging. Here’s what happened and what we know about the film’s production.

Mission Mirchi technician dies in Sikkim road accident

According to a report by PTI, a 46-year-old technician named Pintu Mondal died after a truck carrying shooting equipment met with an accident in Sikkim. He was working as a light technician with Kolkata-based agency Light & Light and was part of the technical crew of Mission Mirchi. The movie has been shooting across various locations, including a scheduled phase in Sikkim from November 15 to 20, 2026.

The accident took place on Monday, November 16, near the 5th Mile on Jawaharlal Nehru Road. The film crew was reportedly returning from Tsomgo Lake, near Gangtok, after completing a location shoot.

According to the police, Mondal was seated beside the driver when the truck reportedly lost control while taking a sharp turn at around 3.30 pm. He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital in Gangtok. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

The driver also suffered a serious shoulder injury and is currently undergoing treatment. The police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Mission Mirchi shoot halted after tragic incident

The incident has affected the shooting schedule of Mission Mirchi. According to Zoom TV, production was halted following the fatal accident involving the crew member. The film’s Sikkim schedule was planned from November 15 to November 20, 2026, with shooting taking place at different locations in and around Gangtok.

About Mission Mirchi

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, Mission Mirchi is an upcoming crime thriller produced by Maddock Films. The film features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles, along with a supporting ensemble cast. Casting for the project has been handled by Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company. No official release date has been announced yet.