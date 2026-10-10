Mrunal Thakur slams trolls targeting Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon amid online backlash: ‘It’s their life, it’s their choice’

Mrunal Thakur has spoken out in support of Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon after they faced online criticism over their appearance and clothing choices. The actor has urged people to respect their choices and recognise their contributions to the film industry.

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Mrunal Thakur backs Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon amid online trolling (PC: Instagram)

Celebrities are often in the spotlight, but the attention they receive does not always come with love and kindness. From their personal lives to their looks and fashion choices, actors frequently find themselves at the centre of online debates. Recently, Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon faced criticism on social media for very different reasons, prompting conversations about the way women in the entertainment industry are judged. Now, actor Mrunal Thakur has shared her views on the backlash and come out in support of both the actors.

Mrunal Thakur backs Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon amid online trolling

Mrunal Thakur has defended Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon after the two actors faced online criticism over their appearance and clothing choices. Speaking to PTI during the promotions of her film Pooja Meri Jaan, Mrunal said people should respect their personal decisions rather than judge them.

“It’s their life, it’s their choice, and everyone has a right to enjoy the phase of their life. And who are we? People who are judging all these iconic women, do we forget how amazing work (they have done) and the contribution towards the industry and business both of these women. Be it Kriti or Katrina, they are running a business not just in India but everywhere in the UK and all. I think people should not comment on anyone else. People are crazy, what else to say.”

The actor also questioned why people were judging two actresses who have made significant contributions to the film industry. She pointed out that their work and professional achievements should not be forgotten amid discussions about their personal choices.

Speaking further about this matter, Mrunal said “Women are always judged, and when are they not judged? But not just women, even men are judged.”

Why did Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon face online backlash?

Katrina Kaif faced criticism after attending the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations last month. Some social media users commented on her look and overall weight following the birth of her son, Vihaan, in November 2025.

The comments sparked a wider conversation about body-shaming and the pressure on women to meet public expectations about their appearance, even after major life changes such as pregnancy and childbirth.

Katrina later addressed the issue while attending an event in London for her beauty brand, Kay Beauty. She spoke about the importance of not allowing social media criticism to affect one’s self-worth, explaining that constantly trying to please others could make it difficult to make personal choices.

Oh my baby she indirectly replied to the troll she faced but with grace and confidence

#Katrinakaif https://t.co/pJik0umhJ3 — Miri Miri (@KatrinauniqueD) October 8, 2026

Kriti Sanon faced backlash over her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan promotional campaign for the jewellery brand GIVA. Social media users claimed the outfit was “Too revealing” and inappropriate for a traditional Hindu festival. Some viewers objected to the styling and its presentation in the context of the festival. The advertisement was later taken down, and Kriti clarified that she had not intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

The two incidents once again highlighted how quickly a women’s appearances and fashion choices can become subjects of online debate.