Mumbai Police nab IT engineer over alleged threats to Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor

An arrest in Bengaluru has brought fresh developments in the case involving threatening messages targeting two Bollywood actors.

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Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor receive threat messages (PC: Twitter)

Threats targeting Bollywood actors have once again brought celebrity security into focus. Following the recent firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, reports of threatening messages sent to other film personalities have added to concerns within the industry. The messages allegedly involved demands for large sums of money and references to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai Police have now made an arrest in connection with the case, bringing a new development to the investigation. The accused is an IT professional who was reportedly operating from Bengaluru.

Who is Vaibhav Mishra and why was he arrested?

According to Hindustan Times, Mumbai Police arrested an IT engineer named Vaibhav Mishra in Bengaluru on Wednesday for allegedly sending threatening audio messages to Bollywood celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor. According to information shared by police sources, Mishra had been contacting several film personalities living in Mumbai over the past few days.

The accused allegedly pretended to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang while sending the messages. Investigators are looking into the threats and the circumstances in which the audio recordings were circulated.

Ayushmann Khurrana allegedly received an extortion threat

Ayushmann Khurrana reportedly received an audio message from a person claiming to have links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The sender allegedly demanded crores of rupees from the actor. The message raised concerns and was brought to the attention of the police. As of now, Ayushmann has not made a public statement about the alleged threat. Police are investigating the source of the recording and the identity of the person behind it.

Tusshar Kapoor received a Rs 5 crore demand

Tusshar Kapoor also reportedly received a threatening audio clip before Mishra’s arrest. In the recording, the sender allegedly identified himself as Harishchandra aka Hari Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and demanded Rs 5 crore from the actor.

However, the preliminary investigation raised doubts about the authenticity of the recording. The police reportedly sent the audio for forensic examination and found that the voice did not match the samples of Harry Boxer, available in their records. Investigators suspected that someone could have been using the gang’s name to create fear and take advantage of the situation.

Tiger Shroff firing incident brought security concerns into focus

The threats came shortly after the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. The Lawrence Bishnoi group reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

A representative named Anil Pandit also shared a social media post threatening people who worked closely with Salman Khan and released an audio message demanding an apology from the actor. The clip contained a threat directed at Salman and his family. The incident prompted renewed attention towards the security of Bollywood personalities.