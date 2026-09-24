Mushtaq Khan, best known for Welcome and Stree 2, dies at 56 after prolonged cancer battle

Mushtaq Khan’s death marks the loss of a familiar face from several popular Hindi films, with audiences remembering him for his distinctive comic performances.

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Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan dies at 56 after prolonged cancer battle (PC: Twitter)

Veteran actor and comedian Mushtaq Khan, who entertained audiences with his memorable supporting and comic roles, has died at the age of 56. Known for his work in popular films including Welcome and Stree 2, Khan was a familiar face in Hindi cinema and television. While he appeared in several films over the years, his role in Welcome remains one of his most recognised performances. His iconic dialogue about having a fake leg became a memorable part of the comedy. Khan’s death comes after a prolonged battle with cancer, with his business partner confirming the news on Thursday.

Mushtaq Khan dies at 56 after cancer battle

Mushtaq Khan died on September 24, 2026, after battling cancer for several years. His business partner Shivam confirmed the actor’s death. Khan was diagnosed with cancer around five years ago and had recovered after treatment. However, the disease returned recently and his health started getting worse.

The actor was reportedly admitted to Nanavati Hospital during his treatment. His funeral ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 25, 2026.

Mushtaq Khan’s famous role in Welcome

Mushtaq Khan’s role in Welcome remains one of the biggest highlights of his career. The 2007 comedy starred Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Katrina Kaif. Khan played Ballu, whose character became part of some of the film’s most memorable comic scenes.

His monologue about having a fake leg became especially popular. Khan’s character says, “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahot bada khiladi tha. Ek din Uday bhai…” The scene went on to become one of the most remembered moments from the film.

His work in Stree 2 and other films

Apart from Welcome, Khan appeared in several popular Hindi films during his long career. His film credits include Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Hera Pheri, Jodi No. 1, Sandwich, Welcome Back, Stree, Gadar 2 and Stree 2. He also appeared in The Railway Men and several other projects.

His work was not limited to comedy. Khan took on different supporting characters and became a familiar face for audiences across different generations.

*This copy is getting updated*