Mushtaq Khan death: Anees Bazmee recalls late actor’s Welcome scene, reveals ‘meri ek taang’ dialogue was created on set

Anees Bazmee remembers working with Mushtaq Khan and shares how the late actor’s memorable screen moment came together during the making of the film.

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Anees Bazmee on late actor’s iconic Welcome scene (PC: Twitter)

Legendary actor Mushtaq Khan’s long career included several memorable appearances, but one scene from Welcome gave him a place in popular Bollywood culture that audiences continued to remember years later. The veteran actor, who passed away on Thursday, was part of the ensemble cast of the 2007 comedy directed by Anees Bazmee. His role was not originally planned as a major one and he did not even have a dialogue when filming began. Yet a conversation during the shoot changed that. Bazmee has now recalled how Khan’s part grew unexpectedly and became linked to one of the most recognisable comic moments in the film.

How Mushtaq Khan got his Welcome dialogue

During a conversation with ANI, Anees Bazmee revealed that Mushtaq Khan was initially expected to have only a small presence in Welcome. The director had told him that he would mostly be seen standing behind the characters played by Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar. Khan accepted the opportunity despite knowing that he did not have a significant role.

However, as the shoot progressed the actor pointed out that he still had no lines. Bazmee then decided to create a separate moment for him. The filmmaker recalled staying up through the night to write the portion. He also spoke to Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar about the idea and asked them not to speak during the sequence so that Khan could take centre stage. According to Bazmee, both actors agreed without hesitation.

The ‘meri ek taang nakli hai’ moment

The scene eventually gave Mushtaq Khan the dialogue that became closely associated with him: “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada khiladi tha.”

What started as a small addition to the film turned into one of Welcome’s most remembered comic exchanges. Bazmee said Khan had later told him that audiences continued to recognise him because of that line. The actor reportedly recalled people approaching him in public and asking him to repeat the dialogue.

Mushtaq Khan’s career and filmography

Mushtaq Khan worked across Hindi cinema for several decades and appeared in a wide range of films. His credits included Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Hera Pheri, Jodi No. 1, Sandwich, Welcome Back, Stree, Gadar 2 and Stree 2.

While many of his appearances were supporting roles, Khan often brought a distinctive comic presence to his characters. His work in Welcome became particularly popular and remained one of the roles audiences associated with him.

About Mushtaq Khan’s death

Mushtaq Khan passed away on Thursday evening. He was reportedly battling lung cancer and had been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after his health condition became critical. He was treated in the ICU before his death.