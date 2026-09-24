Mushtaq Khan death: Anees Bazmee, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and others pay tribute to late actor, ‘Woh ek bahut ache kalakaar the’

Mushtaq Khan’s colleagues remember his contribution to films and share heartfelt words following the death of the popular supporting actor.

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Anees Bazmee, Sanjay Mishra and others mourn Mushtaq Khan (PC: Instagram)

The Hindi film industry is mourning the loss of actor Mushtaq Khan, whose performances had made him a familiar face for movie audiences. Known for his comic timing and supporting roles, the actor worked across films and television during a career spanning more than three decades. His performance as Balu in Welcome remains one of his most remembered roles. Following his death, several actors and filmmakers who knew him personally have shared memories of the late actor. Anees Bazmee, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher and filmmaker Sanjay Gupta are among those who have paid tribute to Mushtaq Khan and remembered his contribution to Hindi cinema.

Anees Bazmee remembers his ‘Balu’

Anees Bazmee, who directed Welcome, shared an emotional tribute to Mushtaq Khan on social media. The filmmaker posted a picture of the actor and remembered him as his beloved Balu from the 2007 comedy. Bazmee wrote, “Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (my balu). A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones.”

See Anees Bazmee’s post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee)

Sanjay Mishra calls Mushtaq Khan his guardian

Actor Sanjay Mishra also spoke about his personal bond with Mushtaq Khan. He recalled a time when Khan became like a guardian to him and said he would often seek his advice whenever he needed guidance. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, “Meri life me ek time pe woh guardian ho gaye the….jab bhi mujhe zarurt padti thi main unse suggestion le leta tha…dukhad news hai… woh ek bahut ache kalakaar the par unko itna credit nhi mila.”

Mishra also remembered working with Khan in Welcome and recalled how the late actor took him around Dubai during the film’s shoot. He added, “Bhaut hi behatreen actor and insaan the. Maine unke saath Welcome mein kaam kiya tha…unhone mujhe pura Dubai ghumaya tha.”

Rajpal Yadav recalls his last meeting with Mushtaq Khan

Rajpal Yadav shared a particularly emotional memory after meeting Mushtaq Khan on Thursday afternoon. He posted a video from their meeting in which Khan could be seen on a hospital bed holding his hand.

Rajpal said he spoke to Khan and that the actor saw him and even shook hands with him. He added that Khan was listening to their conversation and responding to what they were saying.

“I still cannot believe that the person I met and shook hands with just two hours ago is no longer with us,” Rajpal said while remembering the late actor. He later paid tribute to Khan, saying, “We all bow before the will of the Almighty. Mushtaq bhai was, is and will always remain a popular person and a beloved actor. With a deeply saddened heart, I offer my heartfelt tribute to you.” Rajpal later deleted the video and shared a picture of Mushtaq Khan instead.

See post of Rajpal Yadav here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial)

Anupam Kher remembers Mushtaq Khan

Anupam Kher also paid tribute to Mushtaq Khan and recalled the memories they created while working together on notable films such as Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991), Gumrah (1993), Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998) and Jodi No.1 (2001). Sharing an emotional note, Kher wrote, “Working with Mushtaq Khan Sahab created many beautiful memories. Hearing the news of his passing brought all those days back vividly before my eyes. My heartfelt condolences are with his son Mohsin and the entire family.” Kher’s tribute reflected the bond they shared during their years of working together and remembered the late actor with warmth and affection.

See video of Anupam Kher here

Sanjay Gupta pays tribute to Mushtaq Khan

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also remembered Mushtaq Khan. Gupta had worked with the actor in his directorial debut Aatish: Feel The Fire, which released in 1994. Sharing a tribute, Gupta wrote, “Rest In Peace Mushtaq Bhai. I had the honour and pleasure of working with you. Thinking of you always brought a smile to my face. Thank you for all your wonderful performances.”

See Sanjay Gupta’s post here

Rest In Peace Mushtaq Bhai.

I had the honour and pleasure of working with you.

Thinking of you always brought a smile to my face.

Thank you for all your wonderful performances. pic.twitter.com/siGJEWH7hQ — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 24, 2026

Mushtaq Khan’s career in Hindi cinema

Mushtaq Khan began his film career with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980. He went on to appear in several popular films including Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

His role in Welcome remains particularly popular. His comic scene featuring the dialogue beginning with “Meri ek taang nakli hai” became one of the film’s most remembered moments. His performance and comic timing made Balu a memorable character.

Mushtaq Khan dies at 56

Mushtaq Khan died on Thursday, September 24, at the age of 56 after battling cancer. He had been undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital for around 15 days after his health deteriorated following a recent relapse.