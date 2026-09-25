Mushtaq Khan dies at 56: Rajpal Yadav recalls last hospital meeting, ‘The person I shook hands with…’ -Watch

Rajpal Yadav remembers late Mushtaq Khan after meeting him hours before his death: ‘I talked to him, he shook my hand’ - Watch the video

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Rajpal Yadav meets Mushtaq Khan before death (PC- Instagram)

Actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his work in films such as Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Stree 2, has died at the age of 56. Following the news of his death, several actors and colleagues paid tribute to him. Rajpal Yadav, who met Mushtaq at the hospital just hours before his death, shared an emotional note remembering his late friend.

Rajpal Yadav recalls his last meeting with Mushtaq Khan

Rajpal took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture of Mushtaq. Recalling their final meeting, the actor said he was unable to believe that Mushtaq was no longer alive. “This afternoon I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai, talked to him; he saw me, shook my hand and was listening to all our conversations and reacting to them. I still can’t believe that the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us. We are all bowing down to the decision of the Almighty. Mushtaq Bhai was, is and will always be a popular person and actor and will remain so. I offer you a heartfelt tribute with a heavy heart.”

Rajpal had initially shared a video from his hospital visit but later deleted it and posted Mushtaq’s picture instead. The video was subsequently shared online by a social media user. In the clip, Rajpal can be seen sitting beside Mushtaq in the hospital and holding his hand. He also tries to comfort the actor and tells him that he will get better.

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Sunny Deol also pays tribute to Mushtaq Khan

Sunny Deol also remembered the late actor on social media. Sharing a picture of Mushtaq, he wrote, “Sad to hear about Mushtaq Khan. He was a nice human being and a fine actor. Have fond memories of him. My condolences to his family. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”

Mushtaq Khan was battling cancer

Mushtaq had been undergoing treatment for cancer and was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital in critical condition. He was reportedly in the ICU before his death on Thursday evening. His business partner Shivam confirmed the news to HT City and said, “He passed away around 7pm on Thursday. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days ago and he had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer.”

Mushtaq Khan’s film career

Mushtaq made his screen debut with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he appeared in several Hindi films, including Welcome, Aashiqui, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, among others.