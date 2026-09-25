Mushtaq Khan funeral: Rajpal Yadav, Rajat Bedi, Manish Wadhwa and others pay last respects to Welcome actor

Mushtaq Khan’s funeral brought together several familiar faces from Bollywood as friends and industry colleagues came together to bid farewell to the late actor.

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Rajpal Yadav, Rajat Bedi, Sulabha Arya and others pay last respects to late actor (PC: Instagram)

The Hindi film industry gathered in Mumbai on Friday to bid farewell to veteran actor Mushtaq Khan. Known for his supporting roles across films and television shows the actor had spent more than four decades working in the entertainment industry. His death left friends, colleagues and fans mourning the loss of a familiar face who could make even a brief appearance memorable. Several actors and members of the film fraternity reached his residence and the funeral venue to offer their condolences. Among those who came to pay their final respects were Rajpal Yadav, Rajat Bedi, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Wadhwa, Sulabha Arya and several others.

Mushtaq Khan’s funeral held in Mumbai

Mushtaq Khan passed away at the age of 56 on Thursday, September 24 after battling cancer. He had reportedly been undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital following a relapse and was admitted for more than two weeks.

On Friday morning, his mortal remains were kept at his residence for aakhri darshan. The final rites were later held at Versova Muslim Kabristan in Mumbai. The janaaze ki namaaz was offered before the Friday prayers as family members, friends and colleagues gathered to say goodbye.

Rajpal Yadav pays last respects

Actor Rajpal Yadav arrived to pay his respects to Mushtaq Khan. The two actors were familiar faces in Hindi cinema and had worked during a period when supporting performers played an important role in comedy and character-driven stories.

Rajpal was among the colleagues who came to the late actor’s residence and joined others from the industry in mourning his death.

Watch Rajpal Yadav’s viral video here

Rajat Bedi remembers his colleague

Rajat Bedi was also present at Mushtaq Khan’s funeral. The two actors shared the screen in several films including Jodi No. 1 and Dhamkee. Their professional association also extended to other projects such as Kaaboo. Bedi’s presence reflected the long working relationships Mushtaq built during his career in Hindi cinema.

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Manish Wadhwa pays tribute

Manish Wadhwa was spotted at Mushtaq Khan’s residence during the last rites. Known for his work in films and television Wadhwa came to pay his respects to the veteran performer. Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi was also seen at the late actor’s residence.

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Sulabha Arya and other celebrities attend

Veteran actor Sulabha Arya was among the other industry members who attended the funeral. She and Mushtaq Khan had worked together in films including Hera Pheri and Aadmi.

Anang Desai, Sharad Malhotra, Shahbaz Khan, Aruna Irani and singer-actor Talat Aziz were also present. Mushtaq and Anang Desai had shared the screen in several projects over the years while Sulabha’s association with him also went back several decades.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fifafooz (@fifafoozofficial)

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Rajat Bedi attends Mushtaq Khan’s prayer meet. Actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his character roles in over 500 films including hits such as “Welcome”, “Gadar” and “Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke”, has died after a battle with cancer at the age of 75. Khan… pic.twitter.com/WWG3HU5Q62 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2026

VIDEO | Mumbai: Mortals remains of veteran actor Mushtaq Khan being taken for funeral. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/8JhWO17YOM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2026

Mushtaq Khan’s memorable film career

Mushtaq Khan made his screen debut with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai in 1980. He went on to appear in films such as Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Raja, Hera Pheri, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Jodi No. 1, Welcome Back, Stree, Gadar 2 and Stree 2.

For many viewers his most remembered appearance came in Welcome. He played a member of Uday Shetty’s gang and turned a small role into one of the film’s popular comic moments. His dialogue about being a hockey player became closely associated with the character.

Mushtaq Khan also worked extensively on television

Beyond films Mushtaq Khan had a long television career. He appeared in shows including Nukkad, Bharat Ek Khoj, Chamatkar, Adaalat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Belan Wali Bahu. His work across films and television made him a familiar performer for audiences of different generations.