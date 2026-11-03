Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana gets court protection ahead of release, Bombay High Court warns against online piracy

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Ramayana, which has a reported combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore for its two parts, has faced a piracy threat ahead of its theatrical release. The Bombay High Court has granted interim protection to the makers.

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Ramayana piracy threat (PC: Instagram)

With just days left for its theatrical release, the makers of Ramayana have approached the Bombay High Court to protect the film from piracy. The court has granted interim protection and directed unidentified individuals and digital platforms not to record, upload, stream or share the film without permission. It has also asked internet service providers and social media platforms to remove pirated content after receiving complaints from the makers.

The order was passed on Monday by Justice Madhav Jamdar while hearing a copyright infringement case filed by Godpower Media Private Limited. The company holds the film’s copyright and distribution rights in India and overseas markets.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the court was informed that the first part of Ramayana has been made on a budget of Rs 2,000 crore, while both parts together have a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

The company also told the court that footage from both trailers had earlier been secretly recorded and circulated online. This happened despite the makers organising invite-only preview screenings and asking attendees to sign non-disclosure agreements.

With the film scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, Godpower Media sought legal protection against further leaks. Its plea covers the film, script, characters, footage, lyrics and sound recordings.

What Did the Bombay High Court Say About Ramayana Piracy?

Justice Madhav Jamdar acknowledged the possibility of the film being recorded and shared illegally online. The court observed, “Prima facie, the plaintiff (Godpower) has real and well-founded apprehension that the film or parts of it will be recorded and uploaded, streamed, or communicated to the public on various platforms,” as reported by Bar and Bench.

The order also covers unidentified people who may attempt to circulate pirated copies. This is important because the court’s direction allows the makers to take action against individuals even if their identities are not known.

The court also considered the problem of pirated content returning through mirror websites after original links are removed. Internet service providers and social media platforms have been directed to block or take down such links after receiving written notices from Godpower Media.

Lawyers representing Google LLC and other social media platforms did not oppose the request. They informed the court that they would act on piracy complaints. The makers will have to provide the URLs of unauthorised copies or clips to the concerned platforms and service providers for removal.

Ramayana Release Date and Cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

The two-part epic is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, with the second instalment planned for Diwali 2027. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and will also be available in IMAX and other premium formats.

Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.