Nana Patekar death: Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher and others pay tribute to legendary actor

Nana Patekar's death has sparked an outpouring of grief across the film fraternity as actors and filmmakers remember his powerful screen presence and decades-long career.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/nana-patekar-death-akshay-kumar-anupam-kher-riteish-deshmukh-and-others-pay-tribute-to-legendary-actor-8533944/ Copy

Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Riteish Deshmukh paid tribute to legendary Nana Patekar (PC: Instagram)

The sudden death of Nana Patekar has left the Indian film industry mourning the loss of one of its most distinctive performers. The veteran actor, who was 75, passed away on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. Over a career spanning nearly five decades, he worked across Hindi and Marathi cinema and became known for performances marked by intensity, honesty and individuality. His death prompted an immediate outpouring of grief from actors, filmmakers and musicians. Several celebrities took to social media to remember the veteran performer, with many sharing personal memories and reflecting on the influence he had on their careers and lives.

Akshay Kumar remembers Nana Patekar

Akshay Kumar, who worked with Nana Patekar in Welcome and Housefull 5, remembered the actor for his distinctive screen presence. He said Nana never needed to do too much to capture the audience’s attention and praised his voice, intensity and honesty. Akshay recalled the memories they created on the sets of both films and said he felt fortunate to have worked with him. He described Nana as one of a kind and said his absence would be deeply felt.

See viral tribute post of Akshay Kumar here

Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing.

He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own.

I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close.

Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone.

Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2026

Anupam Kher shares an emotional tribute

Anupam Kher shared a deeply personal message after receiving the news of Nana’s death. He revealed that he had just completed a performance when his director informed him that Nana was no more. Kher said he then had to continue meeting people and fulfilling his professional responsibilities while trying to process the loss. Remembering Nana’s personality, he said the actor was direct and unpretentious and had his own way of dealing with even difficult subjects. Kher also described him as one of the finest actors and human beings in Indian cinema.

See viral tribute post of Anupam Kher here

NANA PATEKAR THE GREATEST?A couple of hours ago, I received the heartbreaking news that my friend Nana Patekar, one of the finest actors and human beings in Indian cinema, is no more.

I had just finished our performance and taken the curtain call. As I walked into the wings, my director Gajendra told me, “Nana is no more.”

After that, I had to meet people, pose for photographs, smile, sit down for a meal… while trying to absorb what I had just heard. It was terribly difficult.

But somewhere, I felt that Nana would have wanted me to finish my work. Fulfil my responsibility to the people who had come to see us. And then, perhaps, remember him.

Actually, knowing him, I can almost hear him dismissing the very idea of a tribute: “अरे, तो क्या हो गया? मर गया तो कौन-सी बड़ी बात है? सभी मरते हैं!”

That was Nana. Direct, unpretentious, with his own way of saying even the most difficult things.❤️‍

I will miss you, my friend. Your warmth. Your hugs. Your extraordinary performances. And whenever I miss seeing you, I will watch your films. Though today, I wish I could simply hug you one more time.

My love and deepest condolences to your family and to everyone who loved you. अलविदा मेरे दोस्त, नाना पाटेकर। बहुत सारा प्यार। #NanaPatekar #HeartBreaking — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 8, 2026

Rajinikanth mourns Nana Patekar’s death

Thalaivar Rajinikanth also expressed his grief over the loss of his dear friend Nana Patekar. The two actors shared screen space in the 2018 film Kaala, directed by P.A. Ranjith. Sharing a post on X, Rajinikanth wrote, “I can’t believe my dear friend Nanaji is no longer with us. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.” His message reflected his personal bond with Nana and his disbelief over the veteran actor’s sudden passing.

See viral tribute post of Rajinikanth here

I can’t believe my dear friend Nanaji is no longer with us. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 8, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh remembers Nana’s wisdom

Riteish Deshmukh remembered working with Nana in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5. He said having the opportunity to share screen space with the veteran actor was a privilege. Riteish also revealed that working with Nana in a Marathi film remained an unfulfilled desire. He thanked him for his wisdom, conversations, encouragement and the impact he had on him personally. Riteish described Nana’s passing as the end of an era.

See viral tribute post of Riteish Deshmukh here

आज शब्द थिजले आहेत, काळजावर जणू वीज कोसळली आहे. नाना गेले… या एका वाक्याने मन सुन्न, निःशब्द झाले आहे.

तुम्ही अभिनयाचे आकाश होतात, ज्याला तुलनेची सीमा नव्हती. तुमच्या अनोख्या शैलीने रसिकांच्या हृदयात तुम्ही अढळ घर केले.

कधी पडद्यावरचा तेजस्वी नायक, कधी अंगावर शहारे आणणारा खलनायक, तर कधी गंभीर चेहऱ्यामागचा खट्याळ विनोद, प्रत्येक रंग तुमच्या अभिनयात खुलून आला.

पडद्यावर तुम्ही हीरो होतात, पण पडद्यामागे त्याहूनही मोठे. तुमच्या संस्थेतून वाहत राहिली माणुसकीची निरंतर धारा.

‘ब्लफमास्टर’ आणि ‘हाउसफुल ५’ मध्ये तुमच्यासोबत पडदा वाटून घेतला, हे माझे भाग्य. पण एका मराठी चित्रपटात तुमच्यासोबत काम करणे, ही अपूर्ण ओढ आयुष्यभर उरी राहील.

तुमचे बोल, तुमच्या गप्पा, पाठीवरची ती कौतुकाची थाप, सोबत केलेले ते खळखळते हसू, ही माझी करी कमाई. कुटुंबीयांना, आप्तेष्टांना आणि लाखो चाहत्यांना माझी मनःपूर्वक सांत्वना.

खरच आज एका युगाचा अस्त झाला आहे. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 8, 2026

Alia Bhatt bids farewell to Nana Patekar

Alia Bhatt also mourned the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar with an emotional tribute. Sharing a post, she wrote, “Farewell, Nana Sir, You’ve made the world laugh, cry, and feel so much more in between. No one like you” Her message remembered Patekar’s ability to make audiences experience a wide range of emotions through his performances.

Prakash Raj remembers his conversations with Nana

Prakash Raj, who directed Nana Patekar in Tadka, remembered the personal moments they shared. He spoke about their conversations and arguments as well as the food Nana cooked and the knowledge he shared. Prakash said he would cherish those memories and thanked Nana for being part of his life journey.

See viral tribute post of Prakash Raj here

miss you my dear Nana ji .. Will cherish the moments spent..conversations.. arguments.. the food you cooked.. knowledge you shared . thank you for coming into my life’s journey. RIP #NanaPatekar https://t.co/ijbPzxZk6s — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 8, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma calls Nana the ‘God of acting’

Ram Gopal Varma, who worked with Nana in classics like Darna Mana Hai, Bhoot, Ab Tak Chhappan and The Attacks of 26/11, expressed disbelief over his sudden death. Varma remembered Nana as a strong personality and said he found it difficult to accept that something could happen so suddenly to him. In an emotional tribute, he called Nana the “God of acting” and expressed his anger and grief over losing the veteran performer.

See viral tribute post of Ram Gopal Varma here

YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man , as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting , NANA PATEKAR . — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 8, 2026

Goodbye Nana, can’t ever forget what you brought to Ab Tak Chappan , Bhoot and the Attacks of 26/11 https://t.co/PImStMteVO — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 8, 2026

Vivek Agnihotri remembers Nana Patekar

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who worked with Nana Patekar in the 2023 film The Vaccine War, reacted to the veteran actor’s sudden death with an emotional post. Sharing his disbelief, Agnihotri wrote, Kya yaar Nana, aisa bhi kya? Retake ka time bhi nahi diya.” His words reflected his shock at losing the actor and their professional association on The Vaccine War.

See viral tribute post of Vivek Agnihotri here

क्या यार नाना, ऐसा भी क्या? Retake का टाइम भी नहीं दिया। https://t.co/JWj8mKRBvm — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 8, 2026

Jr NTR praises Nana Patekar’s honesty

Jr NTR remembered Nana as one of Indian cinema’s finest actors. He praised the unmistakable honesty and intensity that Nana brought to his characters and said his performances never felt like acting but like real life unfolding on screen. Jr NTR added that Nana’s contribution to Indian cinema would be remembered for generations and offered condolences to his family and loved ones.

See viral tribute post of Jr NTR here

Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar sir, one of Indian cinema’s finest actors. There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed. His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen. A remarkable artist whose contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 8, 2026

Manoj Bajpayee remembers an inspiration

Manoj Bajpayee described Nana’s death as shocking and said he could not believe that the veteran actor was no longer around. He remembered Nana’s journey as an inspiration for actors who arrived in Mumbai hoping to build careers in cinema. According to Bajpayee, Nana showed that an artist could create a place for himself through strong craft, individuality and by remaining true to who he was.

See viral tribute post of Manoj Bajpayee here

Completely numb waking up to this. can’t wrap my head around the fact that Nana Patekar sir is no longer with us. This makes no sense at all. Gone way too soon… irreversible loss to our film fraternity. Rest in peace sir — Armaan Malik (@ArmaanMalik22) October 8, 2026

Armaan Malik reacts to the sudden loss

Singer Armaan Malik expressed disbelief after waking up to the news of Nana’s death. He said he could not come to terms with the fact that the veteran actor was no longer with them. Malik described the loss as a major blow to the film fraternity and said Nana had gone far too soon. He offered his condolences to Nana’s family and loved ones.

See viral tribute post of Armaan Malik here

Completely numb waking up to this. can’t wrap my head around the fact that Nana Patekar sir is no longer with us. This makes no sense at all. Gone way too soon… irreversible loss to our film fraternity. Rest in peace sir — Armaan Malik (@ArmaanMalik22) October 8, 2026

Paresh Rawal pays tribute to Nana Patekar

Paresh Rawal remembered Nana with a short but powerful tribute. He described him as “insanely honest and intense” and expressed his love and respect for the veteran actor. Rawal’s brief message reflected the deep regard Nana commanded among his peers in the film industry.

See viral tribute post of Paresh Rawal here

क्या यार नाना, ऐसा भी क्या? Retake का टाइम भी नहीं दिया। https://t.co/JWj8mKRBvm — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 8, 2026

Mukesh Chhabra mourns Nana’s death

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also reacted to the news with shock. Calling Nana’s death unbelievable, he remembered the veteran actor with affection and described him as Nana Bhai. His message added to the growing tributes from members of the film fraternity.

See viral tribute post of Mukesh Chhabra here

I am just shocked. This is unbelievable. Rest in peace, Nana Bhai. https://t.co/tqZ7JPD2M7 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) October 8, 2026

The legacy of Nana “The Legendary” Patekar

Nana Patekar’s death has brought together actors and filmmakers from different generations who remembered not only his remarkable performances but also his individuality. From Welcome and Apaharan to Krantiveer, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Ab Tak Chhappan and The Attacks of 26/11, his work covered a wide range of characters and genres. The tributes show the lasting impact of an actor who created a distinctive place for himself in Indian cinema.