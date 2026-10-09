Nana Patekar death: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on KBC, remembers his friend and social worker

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Nana Patekar on KBC, recalls his work for drought-hit farmers: 'Nana was one of those rare people’

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KBC remembers Nana PAtekar (PC- Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan remembered Nana Patekar during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) following the veteran actor’s death at the age of 75. Paying an emotional tribute to his friend, Amitabh spoke about Nana’s contribution to Indian cinema, his straightforward nature and his work for society. Nana Patekar died on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Remembering him on the KBC stage, Amitabh described him as an exceptional actor, a friend, a well-wisher and a dedicated social worker. He also spoke about the shock his sudden death had caused among people who knew him.

Amitabh said, “Deviyo aur sajjano, Nana Patekar ji ka achanak aaj subah swargwas ho gaya. Ek adwitiya kalakar, mitra, shubhchintak, aur ek utkrisht samaj sevak aaj hamare beech nahi rahe. Ye na keval Bharatiya film udyog ke liye, balki ek vyaktigat taur par, jinka bhi unke saath sampark hua, usne hum sabko stabdh kar diya hai(Ladies and gentlemen, Nana Patekar ji passed away suddenly this morning. An unparalleled artist, a friend, a well-wisher, and an exceptional social worker is no longer among us. This is not only a monumental loss for the Indian film industry, but also a deeply personal loss for everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His sudden departure has left us all stunned.)”

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Nana Patekar’s honesty and simplicity

During his tribute, Amitabh also spoke about Nana’s fearless nature and his ability to speak the truth without hesitation. He said that although people may no longer be around, their words, kindness and lessons continue to live on.

He continued, “Unki bebaki, unki sadgi, aur sach ko sach kehne ka unka saahas, ye sari baatein unko sabse alag banati thi. Kuch log hamare jeevan se chale jaate hain, lekin unki aawaz, unke paropkar, unki sikhai hui seekh hamare bhitar reh jaati hai. Nana unhi logon mein se ek the. Aapko, Nana, vyaktigat roop se mera naman. Aur aapki us kala ko pranam, jise aapne puri imandari se jeeya aur hum sabko samarpit kiya (His fearlessness, his simplicity, and his courage to call the truth exactly as it was, these qualities made him truly different from everyone else. Some people leave our lives, but their voice, their acts of compassion, and the lessons they have taught us remain within us. Nana was one of those rare people. Nana, I offer you my deepest personal respects. And I salute the art that you lived with complete honesty and devoted wholeheartedly to all of us).”

Amitabh recalls Nana Patekar’s work for farmers

Amitabh also remembered Nana’s appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16. He recalled how the actor dedicated his prize money to a social cause and supported farmers in drought-hit villages of Maharashtra.

He further stated, “Iss manch par hamare vishesh karyakram mein ek atithi ke roop mein unka aagman hua tha. Wo yaadgar shaam sada hamare saath rahegi. Unki baaton ne na keval hume prabhavit kiya, balki jis nek kaaj ke liye unhone jeeti hui dhanrashi ko samarpit kiya, wo unki samaj seva ka udaharan tha. Maharashtra ke un gaon mein jo varsha ke abhav se peedit the, unhone wahan ke kisanon ke saath sampark kiya aur vyakatigat roop se unki seva ki (He had come to this stage as a guest for our special episode. That memorable evening will always remain with us. His words not only touched and inspired us, but the noble cause to which he dedicated the prize money he had won was a powerful example of his commitment to social service. In the villages of Maharashtra that were suffering because of a lack of rainfall, he reached out to the farmers and personally extended his support and service to them)

Concluding his tribute, Amitabh offered his respects to the late actor on behalf of the show’s team. He said, “KBC parivaar ki aur se hardik shradhanjali (On behalf of the entire KBC family, our heartfelt tribute).”

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Nana Patekar’s final hours

According to medical officials, Nana had messaged a friend at around 2:30 am, complaining of chest discomfort and saying he was feeling unwell. The friend reportedly reached his residence around 4 am and found the actor sweating heavily and unconscious.

An emergency medical team was called, and CPR was performed after Nana was found unresponsive. He was then taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for more than 45 minutes. However, he was declared dead at around 5:20 am.