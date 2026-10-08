Nana Patekar death: Funeral arrangements underway for legendary actor as last rites set for October 9

Nana Patekar's sudden passing at 75 has left the film industry mourning, with details emerging about the arrangements planned ahead of his final journey.

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Last rites of veteran actor to be held in Pune (Twitter)

The sudden death of legendary Nana Patekar has left the Indian film industry mourning the loss of one of its most distinctive and respected actors. The veteran performer died at the age of 75 on October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa residence. As news of his demise spread, tributes poured in from across the film fraternity, with actors remembering not just his powerful performances but also his honesty, simplicity and impact on those who worked with him. His mortal remains have now been brought to Pune as preparations begin for his final farewell. The legendary actor’s last rites are scheduled to take place on October 9.

Nana Patekar’s last rites set for October 9

Nana Patekar’s last rites will be held in Pune on October 9. His mortal remains were brought from Goa to Pune after the necessary medical and legal formalities were completed. The veteran actor’s final rites are expected to take place at his farmhouse in Donje near Pune. The Maharashtra government has announced that he will be accorded full state honours in recognition of his contribution to Marathi theatre, Hindi and Marathi cinema and his social work.

Security arrangements underway in Pune

Preparations are underway around the venue as family members, friends, colleagues and fans are expected to gather to pay their final respects. Security arrangements are also being strengthened in and around Donje and Khadakwasla in anticipation of the crowd.

Nana Patekar had a career spanning nearly five decades and remained one of the most recognisable performers in Indian cinema. His final journey is expected to bring together several members of the film fraternity who worked with him over the years.

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Shah Rukh Khan, Ram Gopal Varma and others remember Nana Patekar

Soon after Nana Patekar’s death was announced, several celebrities shared emotional tributes. Shah Rukh Khan remembered him as a mentor, teacher, critic and friend, recalling the advice that stayed with him throughout his acting journey. SRK remembered Nana telling him, “Hero banne ke chakkar mein actor mat khona”, a line he said he would carry with him.

Ram Gopal Varma also shared an emotional reaction, calling Nana the “God of acting” while expressing disbelief over his sudden death. The filmmaker had worked with Patekar on films including Darna Mana Hai, Bhoot, Ab Tak Chhappan and The Attacks of 26/11.

Akshay Kumar remembered Nana as an actor who never needed to overdo a performance to command attention. Having worked with him in Welcome and Housefull 5, Akshay praised his voice, intensity and honesty and called him “truly one of a kind”. Riteish Deshmukh described him as an “actor par excellence” and said his death marked the “end of an era”.

Nana Patekar’s final medical emergency

Nana Patekar suffered a cardiac arrest at his Goa residence during the early hours of October 8. He was found unconscious and medical assistance was called. Doctors attempted to revive him with CPR and cardiac massage for around 45 minutes but were unable to save him.

He was declared dead at 5:20 am. The actor was reportedly a known cardiac patient and was on medication, although the exact trigger behind the cardiac arrest was not immediately established.

Nana Patekar’s lasting legacy

Nana Patekar began his film career with Gaman in 1978 after establishing himself in Marathi theatre. He went on to deliver acclaimed performances in films including Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Krantiveer, Tirangaa, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Welcome and Natsamrat.

He won three National Film Awards and received the Padma Shri in 2013. Beyond cinema, he was also known for his social work through the Naam Foundation. His performances and distinctive approach to acting made him one of the most influential performers of his generation.