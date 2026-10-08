Nana Patekar death: How Smita Patil brought legendary actor to Bollywood and why he never launched his son Malhar

Nana Patekar's career was marked by powerful performances and unconventional decisions, including his views on giving his son Malhar an entry into acting.

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The Smita Patil connection behind late Nana Patekar's Bollywood debut (PC: Twitter)

Nana Patekar‘s sudden death has brought back memories of a career that was never built around shortcuts. The veteran actor, who passed away at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest, remained one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive performers, known for bringing intensity and honesty to every role he played. From serious dramas to commercial entertainers, he moved comfortably between different kinds of characters while maintaining his own style. As the film industry remembers his remarkable journey, an old story about his entry into Bollywood has also resurfaced. It involves his close friend and legendary actor, the late Smita Patil and an unexpected decision he later made about his son Malhar.

Smita Patil pushed Nana Patekar towards films

Before becoming a familiar face on the big screen, Nana Patekar was happy performing in theatre. In a 2015 group interaction with reporters, he recalled how Smita Patil encouraged him to move into films and recommended his name to filmmaker Ravi Chopra for Aaj Ki Awaaz. Patekar said, “I used to do plays and I was very happy there, but Smita Patil forced me to get into films. Smita recommended my name to Ravi Chopra for the film ‘Aaj Ki Awaaz’.” He also remembered Patil as a very close friend and said, “She was a very good friend of mine. Now, she is not with us anymore and I really miss her.”

Nana Patekar and Smita Patil shared a close bond

Their professional association continued with films including Awaam and Giddh. In another conversation, Patekar remembered Patil’s personal warmth and recalled how she once sat beside him while teaching him to drive. He also remembered her reassuring nature and her concern for his family. Patekar believed that had Patil lived longer, she would have remained among the leading names in the industry.

Why Nana Patekar did not launch son Malhar

Malhar Patekar had appeared on screen as a child in Prahaar, playing a younger version of his father’s character. Years later, in 2009, Malhar told his father that he wanted to become an actor. Nana initially planned a film to launch him with Prakash Jha as producer. However, the project did not materialise after a disagreement between Patekar and Jha.

Another opportunity reportedly came when Ram Gopal Varma offered Malhar a role in a planned sequel to Ab Tak Chhappan. Nana turned that down as well. Instead, Malhar assisted Varma on The Attacks of 26/11.

Nana Patekar’s views on nepotism

By 2015, Patekar said Malhar had trained in cinematography and direction in New York and was no longer interested in acting. His reasoning was straightforward: he did not want to impose his son on audiences simply because he was Nana Patekar’s child. He believed Malhar should earn recognition through his own ability rather than receive opportunities because of his father’s name.

Nana Patekar’s memorable career and legacy

Nana Patekar’s career stretched across more than four decades and included acclaimed films such as Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Welcome, Raajneeti, Natsamrat, Yeshwant and The Attacks of 26/11.

His later work included Welcome, Housefull 5, Vanvaas, O’Romeo and Subedaar. His performances, distinctive dialogue delivery and ability to shift between intense drama and comedy made him a lasting presence in Indian cinema. The legendary actor will be seen in his final on-screen appearances in Eetha and Shakti Shalini.