Nana Patekar death: Shah Rukh Khan remembers his ‘mentor, teacher, critic and friend’ recalls late actor’s advice ‘Hero banne ke chakkar mein’

Shah Rukh Khan looked back at the special place Nana Patekar held in his life, sharing memories that went beyond their professional association and highlighted the veteran actor's influence on him.

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Shah Rukh Khan recalls first meeting, shares Nana's advice on being an actor (PC: Twitter)

The passing of Nana Patekar has left many in the film industry looking back at the moments they shared with the veteran actor. Among those remembering him is Shah Rukh Khan, who spoke about a relationship that went beyond their work in films. For SRK, Nana was not just a senior colleague but someone whose words often carried a lesson. His tribute brings back memories of their first meeting, long conversations and even competitive carrom games. While remembering Nana’s distinctive personality, Shah Rukh also reflected on the acting advice that stayed with him over the years and the affection hidden behind the actor’s famously blunt manner.

Shah Rukh Khan remembers Nana Patekar’s first advice

Shah Rukh Khan recalled feeling nervous when he first met Nana Patekar. He said he began fiddling with his hair during the interaction, prompting Nana to immediately stop him. The veteran actor told him, “Hero ki tarah Baal mat bana… tu actor hai!”

For Shah Rukh, that moment captured Nana’s personality perfectly. He remembered him as someone who did not simply say things to please others but spoke his mind when he felt something needed to be said. “That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile,” Shah Rukh wrote.

Nana Patekar had a unique way of showing affection

Shah Rukh also remembered the unusual way Nana expressed his affection towards people. According to him, Nana could initially appear harsh but his anger often hid genuine warmth. “He always had a strange way of showing affection. He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged,” Shah Rukh wrote.

The actor described Nana as his mentor, teacher, critic and friend. He also brought up their carrom games, recalling how competitive Nana could become. Shah Rukh said the veteran actor would beat him and everyone else before enjoying his victories.

Shah Rukh Khan says he will miss Nana’s conversations

The tribute became more personal as Shah Rukh spoke about the things he would miss. He remembered Nana’s intensity, laughter, madness and warmth and expressed regret that they did not get more opportunities to sit together. “Nana your intensity, laughter, madness and love will always stay with us,” he wrote.

Shah Rukh added, “I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom.” He also remembered another piece of advice that had stayed with him: “Hero banne ke chakkar mein actor mat khona”

‘You have left a void’

Shah Rukh said Nana’s absence would be felt not only in cinema but also by people who knew him and admired his work. “I will miss you dearly and carry your words in my heart till the end of time,” he wrote. He ended his tribute with prayers for Nana and called him a “masterful actor” and an “unbeatable carrom champion”. “Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor. RIP,” Shah Rukh wrote.

See complete tribute post of Shah Rukh Khan here

When I first met him, out of awe and awkwardness I fiddled with my hair. He slapped my hand away and said ‘hero ki tarah Baal mat bana…tu actor hai’!

He didn’t flatter you. He didn’t tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile.

He always had a strange way of showing affection. He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged. He loved me and I loved him back.

He was a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend who beat me and everyone else around him in carrom game after game and relished his victories.

Nana your intensity, laughter , madness and love will always stay with us. I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom.

You have left a void not only in the world of cinema but in the hearts of all Indians and the world. All I can say is, I will miss you dearly and carry your words in my heart till the end of time….’hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona’

May your soul rest in peace Nana and Allah bless you. The Heavens will be blessed to have you… a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion. Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan and Nana Patekar’s films together

Shah Rukh Khan and Nana Patekar shared screen space in several films during the early phase of SRK’s career. Their collaborations included Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992) and Shakti: The Power (2002). The two actors brought contrasting styles to their performances. Shah Rukh was known for his youthful energy and charm while Nana brought his trademark intensity and distinctive delivery to their scenes.

Nana Patekar dies at 75

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on October 8, 2026 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was reportedly found unconscious during the early hours and taken to a hospital where doctors attempted to revive him through CPR and cardiac massage. Despite their efforts, he was declared dead in the early morning.

His sudden death has left the Indian film industry mourning the loss of one of its most respected performers. Patekar’s career spanned Hindi and Marathi cinema and included memorable films such as Prahaar, Yeshwant, Parinda, Krantiveer, Tirangaa, Ab Tak Chhappan, Welcome and one of his greatest masterpiece Natsamrat.