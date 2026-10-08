Nana Patekar death: What happened in veteran actor’s final hours as doctor reveals details, ‘He was brought dead’

Nana Patekar's sudden death has left the film industry mourning as fresh details emerge about the medical emergency at his Goa home and the efforts made to save him.

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Veteran actor's final hours at Goa home revealed (PC: Twitter)

The sudden death of veteran actor Nana Patekar has left the Hindi and Marathi film industries mourning a performer whose career stretched across several decades. Known for his intense performances, distinctive dialogue delivery and memorable characters, Patekar remained one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable actors. He was 75. The actor died in Goa in the early hours of Thursday after a medical emergency at his residence. As tributes began coming in from across the film fraternity, details about what happened before he was taken to hospital have also emerged. Doctors have now shared an account of the efforts made to save him during his final hours.

Nana Patekar’s final hours: Doctor reveals what happened

According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, Patekar suffered a cardiac arrest at his Goa residence and was declared dead at 5:20 am. The doctor said the actor was found unconscious and almost unresponsive when the medical team reached his home. CPR was started immediately and continued for around 45 minutes but the actor could not be revived.

Dr Salkar described the actor’s condition during a conversation with ANI, saying, “Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital… he was declared dead by 5:30 am. We had tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead. Cardiac massage was given for almost 45 minutes to an hour, but he just could not be saved. As per what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o’clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious… So they sent his caretaker to the hospital… He took our ambulance.”

See complete video of Dr Shekhar Salkar here

#WATCH | Goa: Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital, says, “Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital… he was declared dead by 5:30 am. We had tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead. Cardiac massage was given for almost 45 minutes to an hour, but he just could not be saved. As per what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o’clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious… So they sent his caretaker to the hospital… He took our ambulance. When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive… They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead. Then we had to file a police case because there’s an MLC (medico-legal case). The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem. His family was not there. His friends were there with him and a caretaker.” — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar’s friend received a message before his death

Dr Salkar’s account also indicated that Patekar had contacted a friend after feeling unwell. Reports based on information shared with hospital doctors said the actor sent a message to the friend around 3:30 am. The friend reportedly saw it later and reached Patekar’s residence at around 4 am. By then, the actor’s condition had deteriorated and he was reportedly sweating and becoming unconscious.

Nana Patekar’s final medical emergency

Patekar’s caretaker alerted the hospital after his condition suddenly worsened. An ambulance was immediately sent to his nearby residence where the emergency team found him unconscious and began CPR. He was then taken to Manipal Hospital, with the journey taking around 10 minutes. Doctors continued cardiac massage and CPR for nearly 45 minutes but could not revive him. A medico-legal case was registered following his death and his body was shifted to Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim for a post-mortem examination. Doctors said Patekar was a known cardiac patient and was taking medication, while the exact cause of his death remains to be established.

Nana Patekar’s celebrated film career

Patekar began his film career with Gaman in 1978 and went on to build a diverse body of work across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He was known for memorable performances in films such as Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Krantiveer, Tirangaa, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Welcome and The Attacks of 26/11. His work earned him major recognition including National Film Awards and the Padma Shri in 2013.

His filmography also includes notable titles such as Yeshwant, Kohraam, Apaharan, Natsamraat, Agni Sakshi and Raajneeti, highlighting his range across different genres and languages. Over the years, Patekar became known for moving between serious dramas, action films and comedy while maintaining a distinctive screen presence.

The latest and final appearance of legendary Nana Patekar

The veteran actor was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo. His final on-screen appearance will be in the upcoming Aneet Padda-starrer Shakti Shalini, which will add another title to his extensive body of work.