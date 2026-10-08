Nana Patekar dies at 75 at Goa residence after cardiac arrest

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his Goa residence. May his soul rest in peace.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/nana-patekar-dies-at-75-8533889/ Copy

Nana Patekar (PC-Instagram)

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. According to hospital sources, Patekar was brought to the hospital after the cardiac arrest and was declared dead at 5:20 am. Doctors reportedly tried to revive the actor for nearly 45 minutes but were unable to save him.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, told news agency ANI, “Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted.”

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 5:20 AM today after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted: Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar’s acting career

Nana Patekar was a celebrated actor in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to deliver memorable performances in films such as Parinda, Prahaar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tirangaa, Khamoshi: The Musical and Ab Tak Chhappan.

Over the years, Nana Patekar remained a familiar face on the big screen. He was recently seen in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

He also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The veteran actor also had a cameo in Subedaar, featuring Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan.

Nana Patekar’s fitness video went viral

Recently, Nana Patekar grabbed attention with a video showcasing his fitness. The video was shared on Instagram by photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar, in which the late actor was seen performing 15 consecutive tricep dips without taking a break. He completed the exercise with a smile on his face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pune Times (@punetimesonline)

Nana Patekar is survived by his son, Malhar Patekar, and his estranged wife, Neelakanti Patekar.

May his soul rest in peace.