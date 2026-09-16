Nana Patekar gave up Rs 1.5 crore car to help farmers, writer recalls actor’s ‘right reasons’ for anger

Nana Patekar was planning to buy a Rs 1.5 crore car when he saw news reports about families struggling after farmer suicides. Instead of buying the car, he chose to use the money to help the affected families.

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Nana Patekar (PC-Instagram)

Nana Patekar may have a reputation for being short-tempered, but writer Ranbir Pushp has shared anecdotes that show a more compassionate side of the actor. Recalling his time working with Nana, Ranbir said the actor once chose to help families affected by farmer suicides instead of spending money on an expensive car. Ranbir worked with Nana Patekar in Partho Ghosh’s 1996 psychological thriller Agni Sakshi. He said people often misunderstand Nana’s temperament and argued that the actor’s anger does not make him a bad person.

Nana Patekar chose farmers over a Rs 1.5 crore car

Ranbir recalled an incident when Nana saw news reports about families struggling after farmer suicides. The actor was reportedly planning to buy a car worth Rs 1.5 crore at the time. Instead of buying the car, Nana decided to use the money to help the affected families. He asked an artiste friend to prepare cheques of Rs 15,000 and distribute them among the families.

“He was watching news one day and he saw families grieving after so many farmers committed suicide. The next day he was supposed to buy a Rs 1.5 crore car, but the next day he calls his artiste friend and tell him to make Rs 15K cheques and distribute it among the families of all the farmers. The one who wipes the farmers’ tears can’t cause harm to anyone. He formed the NAAM Foundation, which has collected countless funds till today. He lives at a farm himself,” Ranbir told Siddharth Kannan.

Ranbir Pushp recalls Nana’s anger over littering

Ranbir also shared another incident to explain Nana’s temperament. According to the writer, the actor once became angry after seeing someone throw a plastic bottle from a moving car onto the road. “He stopped the car and picked up the bottle. He went ahead and stopped the guy driving that car at the traffic signal. He asked him to roll down the window. Nana told him, Who will keep Bharat swachh (clean)? Gandhi ji is gone, but you’re still around on this planet. So, is it not duty as a citizen of this country to keep it clean? Should I throw the bottle inside your car, assuming it’s a dustbin?” he said.

Nana Patekar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s old fallout

Nana’s temperament has also been discussed in connection with his fallout with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra during Parinda.

In 2024, Chopra appeared on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and recalled his experience of working with Nana. He said the actor would use abusive language while directing scenes, which eventually changed the filmmaker’s own way of speaking on set.

Vidhu said, “I’d seen Nana in a play called Purush, and it’s very important to say this, but those days, I never used to curse. I was a very well-behaved young man from Kashmir. But it all changed because of Nana. When I’d direct him in a scene, he’d hurl abuses at me. I wondered how I would direct him at all. So, that’s when I started abusing him back. I started swearing only because I had to direct Nana.”