Nana Patekar had kept his cremation wood ready: ‘12 mann lakdiyan rakhi hui hain’

Nana Patekar’s old interview about death has taken on a deeply emotional meaning following his passing at the age of 75. In the interview, the veteran actor had spoken candidly about his final journey and even shared how he wanted his last rites to be carried out.

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Legendary actor NanaPatekar had spoken about death years before it arrived. In an old interview, the veteran actor spoke about his own final journey with an honesty and simplicity that was typical of him. He even revealed that he had kept the wood needed for his cremation aside. In an interview with Aaj Tak in September 2023, while promoting The Vaccine War, Nana said he knew that death was inevitable and that everything a person owns eventually has to be left behind. “Humko maloom hain hume 12 mann lakdi lagne vali hai. Yahi meri final property hai. Iske saath main chala chaunga (We know I will need 12 maunds of wood. That is my final property. I will leave with just that),” Nana said.

He had apparently already kept the wood ready. And even while discussing something as heavy as his own death, Nana found a way to add his trademark humour to the conversation. “Maine apni 12 mann lakdiyan rakhi hui hain. Vo sukhi hain. Usi mein mujhe jalana. Gili lakdi mat istemaal karna (I have kept aside 12 maunds of wood. It is dry. Cremate me with that. Don’t use wet wood),” he said.

His reason was characteristically blunt and funny. Nana explained that wet wood would create smoke, which could make the eyes of people standing around the funeral water. He joked that he might then misunderstand those tears. “Phir aankh se paani ayega… aise mein marte waqt galatfehmi hogi ki mere liye ro rahe hain (Then tears will come to their eyes… At that moment, I might misunderstand and think they are crying for me),” he said.

He added, “kam se kam marte waqt galatfehmi nahi honi chahiye (At least there shouldn’t be any misunderstanding when I’m dying).”

Behind the humour was a much deeper thought about life and death. Nana believed that people eventually move on after someone dies and that there was little point in treating material possessions as though they would last forever.

Nana Patekar’s final hours

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 at his residence in Goa on Thursday morning. His death came suddenly. According to Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital, Nana had told a friend around 2:30 am that he was feeling unwell and had pain on the left side of his chest. The friend later reached his Dona Paula residence and found the actor in distress.

A caretaker was called and an ambulance was arranged. Nana was taken to Manipal Hospital at around 4:20 am, where doctors tried to revive him. He was declared dead at 5:20 am. A post-mortem examination has been ordered to establish the exact cause of death.

Nana Patekar talked about death a few days ago

There is now an added poignancy to another comment Nana made just days before his death. At his last public appearance in Goa on October 4, the actor spoke about the uncertainty of life. “I am here today. Who knows about tomorrow,” he said, urging people to make the most of the time they have.

Four days later, those words carry a weight nobody could have anticipated.

Nana Patekar’s funeral

Nana’s last journey will take him back to Maharashtra, the state where he built much of his career and developed his deep connection with theatre and cinema. The Maharashtra government has announced that the actor will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to Marathi theatre and Hindi and Marathi cinema. His last rites are expected to be held at his farmhouse in Donje, near Pune, a place that was close to him.