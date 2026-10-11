Nana Patekar’s cause of death confirmed, autopsy report reveals new details

Tributes continue to pour in for the acclaimed actor as details surrounding his final hours draw attention from fans and the film industry.

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Nana Patekar’s autopsy report reveals crucial details about his sudden death (PC: Twitter)

The sudden death of veteran actor Nana Patekar has left the Indian film industry and his fans mourning the loss of one of its most recognisable performers. Known for his powerful screen presence and memorable roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, the actor died at the age of 75 in Goa. His passing has also brought attention to the circumstances surrounding his final hours, with medical findings now providing a clearer picture of what happened. The actor had spent more than four decades building a career across films as an actor, writer and director.

Nana Patekar’s autopsy report confirms cause of death

According to a report by news agency PTI, a senior doctor at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) confirmed on Sunday that Nana Patekar died of a heart attack. The findings came after an autopsy was conducted on the actor’s mortal remains. The report identified a blood clot in a major coronary artery as the reason behind the fatal cardiac event.

What did the autopsy report say?

The postmortem report stated the cause of death as “acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease, a natural cause of death”. In simple terms, the actor suffered a heart attack after a blood clot blocked the left main coronary artery, which supplies blood to a large part of the heart.

The findings point to a serious blockage in the blood vessels supplying the heart. The report classified the death as natural, according to the information shared by the senior doctor with PTI.

Nana Patekar’s caretaker called for medical help

According to details shared by doctors at GMCH, the actor’s caretaker contacted the medical facility and requested an ambulance after Nana Patekar became unwell. An ambulance was sent to his apartment in Goa, which was located less than a kilometre from the private hospital.

Doctors had earlier said that Patekar was administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes. However, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 5.10 am on Thursday. His mortal remains were later taken to GMCH for the postmortem examination.

Nana Patekar’s last rites held with full state honours

Following the autopsy, Nana Patekar’s son Malhar arrived in Goa to take his father’s body back. The remains were taken to Pune before being transported to the actor’s farmhouse in Donje village, where his last rites were performed with full state honours on the night of October 8.

Several prominent personalities from the film industry and public life attended the funeral. Those present included Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, MP Sunil Tatkare, actor Jackie Shroff and Makarand Anaspure, co-founder of the NAAM Foundation.

The legendary career of Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar made his Hindi film debut with Muzaffar Ali’s Gaman in 1978. Over the years, he became known for his intense performances and versatility across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He also worked as a writer and director, making his directorial debut with Prahaar: The Final Attack, in which he played an Army officer. In recognition of his contribution to cinema and the arts, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013.

The final appearances of Nana Patekar

Following the demise of legendary actor, audiences may get to see more of his work through his upcoming posthumous releases. His final screen appearances are expected to include in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming biographical musical drama Eetha, Patekar plays a crucial role alongside Shraddha Kapoor, who portrays legendary Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

Meanwhile, he is also associated with Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe film Shakti Shalini, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Aneet Padda. The projects could give fans another opportunity to witness the veteran actor’s screen presence and celebrate his contribution to Indian cinema.