Nana Patekar’s funeral: Son Malhar explains why family did not wait until Friday for last rites

Nana Patekar’s son Malhar Patekar explains the media why the legendary actor’s last rites were held late at night. Watch the video.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: October 9, 2026, 9:14 AM IST
Nana Patekar’s funeral: Son Malhar explains why family did not wait until Friday for last rites
Nana Patekar's son Malhar Patekar (PC-ANI)

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje village near Pune’s Khadakwasla on Thursday night. After the last rites, his son Malhar Patekar explained why the family decided not to wait until the next day for the cremation, despite several film personalities wishing to pay their final respects to the veteran actor.

When reporters asked Malhar about the timing, he said the family felt that considerable time had already passed since Nana’s death early that morning. He said, “Aisa nahi hai ki itni raat ko kyun kiya, kal kyun nahi kiya. Hame laga kyunki aaj subha subha ye hadsa hua toh already samay kaafi beet chuka tha isliye humne socha ki aaj hi karengey.” (It isn’t about why it was done so late at night and not tomorrow. We felt that since the tragedy occurred early this morning, considerable time had already passed, so we decided to do it today itself.)

Read more: Nana Patekar death: Funeral arrangements underway for legendary actor as last rites set for October 9

Nana died at the age of 75 at his residence in Goa in the early hours of Thursday, October 8. His last rites were held later that day at his farmhouse near Pune.

Watch the video:


Celebrities and political leaders attend Nana Patekar’s funeral

Several film personalities and political leaders attended the funeral to pay their last respects to the actor. Among those present were Jackie Shroff, Pravin Tarde, Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Sharma.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde, former Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Roopali Chakankar, state Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil and Bhai Jagtap were also among those who attended.

Nana Patekar’s career spanned nearly five decades

Nana Patekar’s death marks the end of a career that lasted nearly five decades. He began his journey in Marathi theatre before making his film debut with Gaman in 1978. Over the years, he became known for his ability to portray a wide range of characters, from troubled and intense figures to intimidating villains and comic roles.

His performances in films such as Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Krantiveer, Khamoshi: The Musical, Wajood, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Natsamrat earned him recognition as one of Indian cinema’s most respected actors.

He also won audiences over with his comic performance as Uday Shetty in Welcome (2007). His on-screen chemistry with Anil Kapoor, who played Majnu Bhai, made the duo a memorable part of the film. Nana returned as Uday Shetty in Welcome Back in 2015.

In his later years, he continued to work in Hindi and Marathi cinema, appearing in films including The Vaccine War, Vanvaas, Housefull 5 and O’Romeo.

His contribution to Indian cinema earned him three National Film Awards, several Filmfare honours and the Padma Shri.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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