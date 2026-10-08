Nana Patekar’s last Instagram post resurfaces after his death, actor mentioned…

Nana Patekar’s last Instagram post has resurfaced on social media following his death at 75. Shared on June 25, the post was about...

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Nana Patekar dies (PC- Instagram)

Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death has left the film industry and fans mourning. He was 75. The actor died on October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors reportedly tried to revive him for nearly 45 minutes before declaring him dead. Patekar’s last Instagram post has resurfaced on social media after his demise.

The actor’s final Instagram post has gone viral, with fans highlighting his dedication to work at 75. Shared on June 25, the post featured a promotional video for his film O’Romeo, in which Nana Patekar promoted its television premiere. He wrote, “Get ready for a love story that never played by the rules! Dekhiye #TVParPehliBaar ‘O Romeo’ 28th June, Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeCinema par.”

Read more: Nana Patekar dies at 75 at Goa residence after cardiac arrest

Nana was known for using his social media accounts mainly to promote his work. A look at his Instagram feed shows that most of his posts were related to his films, projects and professional commitments, with very little about his personal life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nana Patekar (@iamnanapatekar)

Nana Patekar’s role in O’Romeo

Nana Patekar played DCP Ismail Khan in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2026 romantic action thriller O’Romeo. The actor was praised for his performance in the film.

Director Vishal Bhardwaj had earlier revealed that Nana showed immense commitment to the project. According to the filmmaker, the actor shot a major action sequence on a train despite having a 102-degree fever.

Nana Patekar’s work beyond films

Apart from his acting career, Nana Patekar was also involved in social work through the Naam Foundation. He co-founded the organisation in September 2015 with fellow actor Makarand Anaspure to support drought-affected farmers and rural communities in Maharashtra.

The foundation has also provided relief during floods and other natural disasters, supported families affected by farmer suicides and helped widows with equipment to start small businesses. It has also been involved in agricultural training and other initiatives aimed at supporting rural communities.

Nana Patekar’s death

A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted, according to the doctor.