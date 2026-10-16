Nana Patekar’s son Malhar breaks silence on Tanushree Dutta’s allegations, says ‘Jo sach hai wahi rahega’

Malhar Patekar has addressed remarks concerning his father, late Nana Patekar, saying the truth will remain unchanged while wishing well for those making the claims.

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Tanushree Dutta's claims about late Nana Patekar draw response from son Malhar (PC: Twitter)

The controversy surrounding late actor Nana Patekar and actress Tanushree Dutta has returned to the spotlight following a series of statements made by the actress after his death. Nana, who passed away at the age of 75, was known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema. However, his career was also marked by controversy after Tanushree accused him of sexual harassment during the filming of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. Now, Nana’s son Malhar Patekar has responded to the renewed discussion, maintaining that the legal matter involving his father had already reached its conclusion.

Malhar Patekar responds to Tanushree Dutta’s remarks

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Malhar addressed the controversy without directly naming Tanushree. He said the case involving his father had already been settled through the judicial process and questioned why the matter continued to be brought up.

Malhar said, “Without naming anyone, I want to say that the case people are bringing up unnecessarily is already over. Judiciary se clear hua hain, case khatam ho chuka; phir bhi bol rahe. Aise logo ko mein unko kuch nahi boluga; joh sach hai wahi rahega, bhagwan unka bhala kare, this is what I have to say to them.”

His response comes amid renewed public discussion of Tanushree’s allegations and her comments following the actor’s reported death. Malhar’s statement makes it clear that he considers the legal matter closed and does not wish to engage further in the controversy.

What are Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against Nana Patekar?

Tanushree had accused Nana of sexually harassing her during the filming of the 2008 film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. The allegations became a prominent part of India’s #MeToo movement in 2018, prompting widespread discussion about workplace harassment in the film industry.

In June 2019, the Mumbai Police filed a closure report, stating that they had found insufficient evidence to prosecute Nana or substantiate the allegations. The legal dispute was subsequently considered closed in 2025. Nana denied the allegations during the controversy.

Tanushree questions circumstances surrounding Nana’s death

Following reports of Nana’s death, Tanushree questioned why there had been no prayer meeting and why members of the film industry and the media had not been given an opportunity to pay their last respects. She also alleged that Nana had staged his death to avoid legal proceedings and suggested that a DNA test could be conducted if he had changed his appearance. These claims have not been independently substantiated.

Tanushree also faced criticism over her earlier use of the phrase “evil dead”. Defending her remarks in a video, she argued that the actor’s death did not erase the alleged wrongs she had spoken about. She described Nana as “a sadistic, sick psychopath” and called his death “nothing short of a miracle,” while saying she felt her suffering had finally come to an end.

About Nana Patekar’s death

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack in Goa. Known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, he earned recognition for films such as Prahaar, Krantiveer, Parinda, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yeshwant, Tirangaa, Natsamrat and many more. His last rites were reportedly performed with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune after sunset.