Naseeruddin Shah supports SRFTI protesters, says BJP wants to ‘brainwash or frighten’ future filmmakers

Naseeruddin Shah alleged that the BJP was targeting people who disagreed with its policies. He said the SRFTI students were facing action for raising questions and demanding accountability from the institute’s administration.

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Naseeruddin Shah (PC-Twitter)

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has extended his support to students protesting at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata. The actor criticised the BJP-led government in West Bengal and accused it of targeting people who do not agree with its ideology. On Saturday, the 76-year-old actor shared a video message on social media in support of the students, who have been staging a sit-in protest over alleged campus violence. The students are demanding action against those allegedly responsible for the incident and the resignation of the institute’s Vice-Chancellor, Santosh Ajmera.

What Naseeruddin Shah said about the SRFTI protests

In his video message, Naseeruddin Shah accused the BJP of targeting people who oppose its policies. He also claimed that the protesting students were facing action for demanding accountability from the institute’s administration. “The BJP, after its manipulative victory in the Bengal elections now seems all out for revenge on anyone who does not subscribe to their beliefs and their policies. The latest victims of this vendetta are the students, the aspiring filmmakers of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute. In return for their demand for accountability from the administration, they have been served show cause notices, put under surveillance, threatened, and now have even been asked to vacate the hostels,” he said.

The actor further alleged that the party was attempting to influence or intimidate young filmmakers. He urged people to support the students and their demands. “This BJP, not content with backing and encouraging shameless propaganda in its favour, is now hoping either to brainwash or frighten the future filmmakers of this country, and I can promise you that is not going to happen. These are the young people who in the future will tell us the truth about themselves and about our country and about the state we are in. I urge all right-minded citizens to support the demands of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students,” he added in the video.

Payal Kapadia also extends support to protesting students

Naseeruddin Shah is not the only person from the film industry to speak in support of the students. Filmmaker Payal Kapadia had earlier shared a video backing the protesters. She also expressed horror over the alleged violence on the institute’s campus. The students have been demanding action over the incident and have called for Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera to step down.

What happened at SRFTI?

On October 4, SRFTI issued a statement saying that a group of people from outside the campus had gathered near the institute’s main gate and caused disturbances, affecting campus security. The institute said it had filed a formal complaint with the concerned authorities.

The protesting students have alleged that members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were behind the violence. They have been demanding action against those allegedly involved.

Earlier, on October 1, Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera described the reported events of September 27 as unfortunate. He said students were at the heart of the institute and that their safety, dignity, well-being and education remained the administration’s top priorities. He also stated that violence could not be justified in an educational institution.

The institute said it was cooperating with the authorities and following due process. It also stated that steps were being taken to strengthen campus security and prevent similar incidents.

However, in a notice issued on October 15, SRFTI alleged that a student had manhandled Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera, while other students had gheraoed and abused him.